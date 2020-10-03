Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WALTER REED --UNRESTRICTED

Por REUTERSOCT 03
3 de Octubre de 2020

View of Walter Reed Hospital where Trump will convalesce

Start: 03 Oct 2020 15:53 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 16:53 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Exterior of Walter Reed hospital where United States President Donald Trump is staying after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump was taken to Walter Reed on Friday (October) after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson on Friday said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Daniel Vázquez, ex OV7, rompió el silencio tras ser vinculado a proceso por retención de menores y aclaró su situación legal

Daniel Vázquez, ex OV7, rompió el silencio tras ser vinculado a proceso por retención de menores y aclaró su situación legal

El cantante comentó que se encuentra en libertad y colabora con las autoridades para esclarecer los hechos
El cantante comentó que se encuentra en libertad y colabora con las autoridades para esclarecer los hechos

Daniel Vázquez, ex OV7, rompió el silencio tras ser vinculado a proceso por retención de menores y aclaró su situación legal

Daniel Vázquez, ex OV7, rompió el silencio tras ser vinculado a proceso por retención de menores y aclaró su situación legal

El cantante comentó que se encuentra en libertad y colabora con las autoridades para esclarecer los hechos
El cantante comentó que se encuentra en libertad y colabora con las autoridades para esclarecer los hechos

Donald Trump lleva 24 horas sin fiebre, no necesita suministro de oxígeno y continuará el tratamiento de remdesivir

Donald Trump lleva 24 horas sin fiebre, no necesita suministro de oxígeno y continuará el tratamiento de remdesivir

El médico presidencial, Sean Conley, ofreció el parte médico en las puertas del Centro Militar Walter Reed, donde le mandatario norteamericano permanece internado por COVID-19. “Está muy bien y trabajando”, aseguró
El médico presidencial, Sean Conley, ofreció el parte médico en las puertas del Centro Militar Walter Reed, donde le mandatario norteamericano permanece internado por COVID-19. “Está muy bien y trabajando”, aseguró

Donald Trump lleva 24 horas sin fiebre, no necesita suministro de oxígeno y continuará el tratamiento de remdesivir

Donald Trump lleva 24 horas sin fiebre, no necesita suministro de oxígeno y continuará el tratamiento de remdesivir

El médico presidencial, Sean Conley, ofreció el parte médico en las puertas del Centro Militar Walter Reed, donde le mandatario norteamericano permanece internado por COVID-19. “Está muy bien y trabajando”, aseguró
El médico presidencial, Sean Conley, ofreció el parte médico en las puertas del Centro Militar Walter Reed, donde le mandatario norteamericano permanece internado por COVID-19. “Está muy bien y trabajando”, aseguró

¡James desatado! Con doblete y asistencia vuelve a dirigir la sinfonía imparable del Everton

¡James desatado! Con doblete y asistencia vuelve a dirigir la sinfonía imparable del Everton

Yerry Mina también anotó en una nueva goleada del equipo de la ciudad de Liverpool.
Yerry Mina también anotó en una nueva goleada del equipo de la ciudad de Liverpool.

¡James desatado! Con doblete y asistencia vuelve a dirigir la sinfonía imparable del Everton

¡James desatado! Con doblete y asistencia vuelve a dirigir la sinfonía imparable del Everton

Yerry Mina también anotó en una nueva goleada del equipo de la ciudad de Liverpool.
Yerry Mina también anotó en una nueva goleada del equipo de la ciudad de Liverpool.

“Recibí millones de amenazas y tuve miedo”: Álvaro González reveló el calvario que vivió tras ser acusado de racista por Neymar

“Recibí millones de amenazas y tuve miedo”: Álvaro González reveló el calvario que vivió tras ser acusado de racista por Neymar

El jugador del Olympique de Marsella rompió el silencio tras su incidente con el crack brasileño del PSG
El jugador del Olympique de Marsella rompió el silencio tras su incidente con el crack brasileño del PSG

“Recibí millones de amenazas y tuve miedo”: Álvaro González reveló el calvario que vivió tras ser acusado de racista por Neymar

“Recibí millones de amenazas y tuve miedo”: Álvaro González reveló el calvario que vivió tras ser acusado de racista por Neymar

El jugador del Olympique de Marsella rompió el silencio tras su incidente con el crack brasileño del PSG
El jugador del Olympique de Marsella rompió el silencio tras su incidente con el crack brasileño del PSG

Cam Newton, quarterback de los Patriots da positivo a COVID-19 y se perderá el juego contra los Chiefs de Mahomes

Cam Newton, quarterback de los Patriots da positivo a COVID-19 y se perderá el juego contra los Chiefs de Mahomes

En la NFL, los casos del virus SARS-CoV-2 han sembrado la incertidumbre respecto a si la temporada podrá continuar de manera regular
En la NFL, los casos del virus SARS-CoV-2 han sembrado la incertidumbre respecto a si la temporada podrá continuar de manera regular

Cam Newton, quarterback de los Patriots da positivo a COVID-19 y se perderá el juego contra los Chiefs de Mahomes

Cam Newton, quarterback de los Patriots da positivo a COVID-19 y se perderá el juego contra los Chiefs de Mahomes

En la NFL, los casos del virus SARS-CoV-2 han sembrado la incertidumbre respecto a si la temporada podrá continuar de manera regular
En la NFL, los casos del virus SARS-CoV-2 han sembrado la incertidumbre respecto a si la temporada podrá continuar de manera regular

Un video mostró el aberrante modus operandi de los narcos en Guanajuato: así atacan a comerciantes

Un video mostró el aberrante modus operandi de los narcos en Guanajuato: así atacan a comerciantes

ADVERTENCIA: este artículo contiene imágenes sensibles
ADVERTENCIA: este artículo contiene imágenes sensibles

Un video mostró el aberrante modus operandi de los narcos en Guanajuato: así atacan a comerciantes

Un video mostró el aberrante modus operandi de los narcos en Guanajuato: así atacan a comerciantes

ADVERTENCIA: este artículo contiene imágenes sensibles
ADVERTENCIA: este artículo contiene imágenes sensibles

Un cuarto perfecto y el histórico récord que logró con LeBron James: Anthony Davis lideró a los Lakers a un nuevo triunfo en las finales de la NBA

Un cuarto perfecto y el histórico récord que logró con LeBron James: Anthony Davis lideró a los Lakers a un nuevo triunfo en las finales de la NBA

El número 3 de Los Ángeles volvió a ser clave para un nuevo triunfo de la franquicia en la definición de la mejor liga del mundo del básquet. El domingo, el juego 3 en la burbuja de Orlando
El número 3 de Los Ángeles volvió a ser clave para un nuevo triunfo de la franquicia en la definición de la mejor liga del mundo del básquet. El domingo, el juego 3 en la burbuja de Orlando

Un cuarto perfecto y el histórico récord que logró con LeBron James: Anthony Davis lideró a los Lakers a un nuevo triunfo en las finales de la NBA

Un cuarto perfecto y el histórico récord que logró con LeBron James: Anthony Davis lideró a los Lakers a un nuevo triunfo en las finales de la NBA

El número 3 de Los Ángeles volvió a ser clave para un nuevo triunfo de la franquicia en la definición de la mejor liga del mundo del básquet. El domingo, el juego 3 en la burbuja de Orlando
El número 3 de Los Ángeles volvió a ser clave para un nuevo triunfo de la franquicia en la definición de la mejor liga del mundo del básquet. El domingo, el juego 3 en la burbuja de Orlando

Murió el DJ británico Cookie Monsta

Murió el DJ británico Cookie Monsta

Lo informó su compañía discográfica, Circus Records, aunque todavía no se conocen los motivos de su deceso
Lo informó su compañía discográfica, Circus Records, aunque todavía no se conocen los motivos de su deceso

Murió el DJ británico Cookie Monsta

Murió el DJ británico Cookie Monsta

Lo informó su compañía discográfica, Circus Records, aunque todavía no se conocen los motivos de su deceso
Lo informó su compañía discográfica, Circus Records, aunque todavía no se conocen los motivos de su deceso

Un lunes crucial para Uribe: Corte finalmente decidirá el futuro de su caso

Un lunes crucial para Uribe: Corte finalmente decidirá el futuro de su caso

Este lunes 5 de octubre se decide en la Sala Plena de la Corte Suprema de Justicia el futuro del caso del expresidente Álvaro Uribe Velez, que se encuentra en prisión domiciliaria en su finca, El Ubérrimo.
Este lunes 5 de octubre se decide en la Sala Plena de la Corte Suprema de Justicia el futuro del caso del expresidente Álvaro Uribe Velez, que se encuentra en prisión domiciliaria en su finca, El Ubérrimo.

Un lunes crucial para Uribe: Corte finalmente decidirá el futuro de su caso

Un lunes crucial para Uribe: Corte finalmente decidirá el futuro de su caso

Este lunes 5 de octubre se decide en la Sala Plena de la Corte Suprema de Justicia el futuro del caso del expresidente Álvaro Uribe Velez, que se encuentra en prisión domiciliaria en su finca, El Ubérrimo.
Este lunes 5 de octubre se decide en la Sala Plena de la Corte Suprema de Justicia el futuro del caso del expresidente Álvaro Uribe Velez, que se encuentra en prisión domiciliaria en su finca, El Ubérrimo.

Brasil inició los análisis de la vacuna china contra el coronavirus

Brasil inició los análisis de la vacuna china contra el coronavirus

La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria informó que recibió el primer paquete de datos con los resultados de los primeros experimentos, realizados en laboratorio y con animales, para comenzar a analizarlos e intentar agilizar su registro
La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria informó que recibió el primer paquete de datos con los resultados de los primeros experimentos, realizados en laboratorio y con animales, para comenzar a analizarlos e intentar agilizar su registro

Brasil inició los análisis de la vacuna china contra el coronavirus

Brasil inició los análisis de la vacuna china contra el coronavirus

La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria informó que recibió el primer paquete de datos con los resultados de los primeros experimentos, realizados en laboratorio y con animales, para comenzar a analizarlos e intentar agilizar su registro
La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria informó que recibió el primer paquete de datos con los resultados de los primeros experimentos, realizados en laboratorio y con animales, para comenzar a analizarlos e intentar agilizar su registro

Ríos desbordados y cocodrilos en la calle: las impresionantes imágenes de la inundación en Tabasco

Ríos desbordados y cocodrilos en la calle: las impresionantes imágenes de la inundación en Tabasco

Emitieron Declaratoria de Emergencia en 17 municipios, además serán activados recursos del Fondo de Contingencia de Tabasco, para atender a los damnificados por las lluvias
Emitieron Declaratoria de Emergencia en 17 municipios, además serán activados recursos del Fondo de Contingencia de Tabasco, para atender a los damnificados por las lluvias

Ríos desbordados y cocodrilos en la calle: las impresionantes imágenes de la inundación en Tabasco

Ríos desbordados y cocodrilos en la calle: las impresionantes imágenes de la inundación en Tabasco

Emitieron Declaratoria de Emergencia en 17 municipios, además serán activados recursos del Fondo de Contingencia de Tabasco, para atender a los damnificados por las lluvias
Emitieron Declaratoria de Emergencia en 17 municipios, además serán activados recursos del Fondo de Contingencia de Tabasco, para atender a los damnificados por las lluvias

Las cirugías plásticas de los narcos colombianos: cuando el quirófano los intenta ocultar de la justicia

Las cirugías plásticas de los narcos colombianos: cuando el quirófano los intenta ocultar de la justicia

Cambios de cejas, pómulos, pérdida de peso y hasta intercambio de huellas digitales son algunas de las prácticas de las que se valen para evadir a los carteles de los más buscados.
Cambios de cejas, pómulos, pérdida de peso y hasta intercambio de huellas digitales son algunas de las prácticas de las que se valen para evadir a los carteles de los más buscados.

Las cirugías plásticas de los narcos colombianos: cuando el quirófano los intenta ocultar de la justicia

Las cirugías plásticas de los narcos colombianos: cuando el quirófano los intenta ocultar de la justicia

Cambios de cejas, pómulos, pérdida de peso y hasta intercambio de huellas digitales son algunas de las prácticas de las que se valen para evadir a los carteles de los más buscados.
Cambios de cejas, pómulos, pérdida de peso y hasta intercambio de huellas digitales son algunas de las prácticas de las que se valen para evadir a los carteles de los más buscados.
MAS NOTICIAS