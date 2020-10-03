Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WALTER REED --UNRESTRICTED

Por REUTERSOCT 03
4 de Octubre de 2020

View of Walter Reed Hospital where Trump will convalesce

Start: 03 Oct 2020 23:09 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 23:21 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Exterior of Walter Reed hospital where United States President Donald Trump is staying after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump was taken to Walter Reed on Friday (October) after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson on Friday said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

¡Por fin! Reabren los parques de diversiones en Bogotá, pero con condiciones

Este 3 de octubre los parques de diversiones como Salitre Mágico o Mundo Aventura podrán reabrir sus puertas bajo la estrategia Bogotá a Cielo Abierto. Son más de 3.000 empresas las que se benefician con esta reapertura.
“Veneno embotellado”: la industria refresquera reporta su primera caída en ventas en cinco años

Este 2020, marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus, experimentó una contracción del 0.1% contra el mismo periodo del 2019
Murió Anthony Galindo, “El PapiJoe” del grupo musical Menudo

Formó parte desde 1995 de la última etapa de la banda de la que salieron estrellas como Ricky Martin y Robi Draco Rosa
Es un servidor público de primer orden, es una gente honesta, es un auténtico servidor de la nación: al antigüo estilo priista, AMLO da ‘espaldarazo’ a Alfonso Durazo

En días pasados, el Secretario de Seguridad Pública destapó sus intenciones de ser gobernador de Sonora
Ganan “rifa” del avión y funcionarios de la Secretaría del Bienestar les quitan su “cachito”, denuncia comunidad en Veracruz

De acuerdo a personal y padres de familia de la telesecundaria Gregorio Torres Quintero, funcionaros presionaron a una madre a entregarles el documento
Impactante revelación: hermano de Juan Gabriel afirmó que el cantante no escribió todas sus canciones

Pablo Aguilera también reveló que él se dedicó a crear canciones pero que nunca se las presentó al “Divo de Juárez”
Ejército hace limpieza: congelaron las cuentas de seis ex administradores de Aduanas de México

La Sedena y Semar han dispuesto de 2,203 elementos en 65 instalaciones portuarias y aduaneras en el país, como instruyó el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, con el fin de combatir la corrupción y el tráfico de mercancía ilegal
Wolverhampton amarró a Raúl Jiménez hasta el 2024; está a 12 goles de superar la marca de Carlos Vela en Europa

El futbolista de 29 años ya se posiciona como el cuarto mejor delantero mexicano en el Viejo Continente. Aquí sus mejores 10 goles con “Los Lobos”
Quiénes tienen coronavirus en el entorno de Trump

Que la pandemia iba a afectar la campaña política del 2020, nadie tenía dudas. Pero que virus tocaría tan de cerca al equipo del Presidente norteamericano ha sido la gran sorpresa del último tramo final de la carrera por la Casa Blanca
Suben los casos nuevos diarios de coronavirus en Colombia, hoy fueron 6.616 casos

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud registra 159 fallecidos a causa de coronavirus mientras que los casos activos aumentaron a los 61 mil.
Así se recrudece la violencia contra líderes sociales y exguerrilleros de las FARC tras cuatro años de la firma del acuerdo de paz

Las expectativas de una reincorporación a la vida civil les han trazado a exguerrilleros, y en mayor medida a líderes sociales, una estela de violencia y asesinatos que crece antes de mermar.
¿Elogio o crítica? La extraña respuesta de Ronald Koeman que generó confusión

El entrenador Barcelona aceptó el reto que le planteó un periodista, pero su explicación dejó más interrogantes que certezas
