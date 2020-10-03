ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WALTER REED --UNRESTRICTED

View of Walter Reed Hospital where Trump will convalesce
Start: 03 Oct 2020 23:09 GMT
End: 03 Oct 2020 23:21 GMT
BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Exterior of Walter Reed hospital where United States President Donald Trump is staying after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump was taken to Walter Reed on Friday (October) after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson on Friday said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.
