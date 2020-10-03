Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WALTER REED --UNRESTRICTED

Por REUTERSOCT 03
3 de Octubre de 2020

View of Walter Reed Hospital where Trump will convalesce

Start: 03 Oct 2020 21:05 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 22:05 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Exterior of Walter Reed hospital where United States President Donald Trump is staying after testing positive for coronavirus. Trump was taken to Walter Reed on Friday (October) after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson on Friday said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

¿Elogio o crítica? La extraña respuesta de Ronald Koeman que generó confusión

El entrenador Barcelona aceptó el reto que le planteó un periodista, pero su explicación dejó más interrogantes que certezas
El nuevo presidente del BID busca el desarrollo de los países pequeños de la región: “Es donde podemos tener más impacto”

Mauricio Claver-Carone, el norteamericano que acaba de asumir la frente del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo reveló que ya ha sido designado como vicepresidente de Finanzas interino de la institución al ex ministro de Hacienda de Honduras, Marlon Tabora
Por qué se fracturó la relación entre Rocío Dúrcal y Juan Gabriel: estas son las versiones

Los cantantes llevaron una emblemática amistad, que no llegó a un buen puerto pues se alejaron por casi 10 años
¿Cuándo serán los conciertos y festivales postergados por la pandemia en Colombia? La mayoría ya tiene nueva fecha

Este año, el coronavirus dejó ‘listos y alborotados’ a miles de asistentes de conciertos y eventos masivos de talla mundial en Colombia. Les contamos cuáles que se aplazaron y sus nuevas fechas.
Chile: el carabinero que arrojó a un manifestante desde un puente fue detenido y acusado de “homicidio frustrado”

El Ministerio Público informó que el agente fue arrestado “por provocar la caída del adolescente”. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Gamma le borra la sonrisa a Bárbara de Regil: ella y Sherlyn quedaron atrapadas por la tormenta que golpea Quintana Roo

Las actrices relataron su experiencia a través de Instagram
Llegó a Venezuela el tercer buque con gasolina que envió Irán para socorrer al régimen de Maduro

Entre mayo y junio pasado, Teherán había enviado otras 5 embarcaciones con combustible. La ayuda persa a la dictadura chavista viola sanciones internacionales
‘Yipao’, el singular vehículo sobrecargado que conquistó a Colombia, es ahora patrimonio cultural

Por medio de sanción presidencial, el campero que arribó en los años 40 proveniente de los Estados Unidos, fue declarado mediante la Ley 2057 del 2020 Patrimonio Cultural de la Nación.
El divertido show de Novak Djokovic en medio de su partido contra el colombiano Galán

El serbio solo cedió cinco juegos en la contundente victoria que le permitió avanzar a los octavos de final
Llega lo mejor del cine europeo a Colombia: prográmese para la jornada de autocinemas

Con el respaldo de las embajadas europeas en Colombia, desde 1994 el festival de cine ha enriquecido a cinéfilos en el país. En su edición número 26, con motivo de la contingencia sanitaria, llega a través de autocines.
Peligra el partido de Napoli ante Juventus por temor a un brote masivo de coronavirus

Las autoridades sanitarias vetaron el viaje del equipo de Gennaro Gattuso a Turín por temor a expandir el brote de COVID-19
Captaron ojo de huracán Marie, categoría 4 en Baja California Sur y Gamma toca tierra en Quintana Roo

Los dos fenómenos meteorológicos causarán fuertes lluvias en varios estados del país
