ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL

View of Hospital were Trump is being treated.

Start: 03 Oct 2020 11:43 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BETHESDA, MD - Live view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as U.S. President Donald Trump is being treated there after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com