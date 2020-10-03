Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GERMANY-REUNIFICATION/30 ANNIVERSARY

Por REUTERSOCT 03
1 de Octubre de 2020

Germany celebrates 30 years of reunification

Start: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

POTSDAM - Germany celebrates 30 years of reunification with an official celebration. Central reunification ceremony with Federal Council President and Prime Minister of the former East German state of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

SCHEDULE:

1000-1115GMT - Central reunification ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RBB/ARD POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Grupo anarquista se confronta con la policía en mitin conmemorativo de la matanza de Tlatelolco

Fueron al menos tres horas de tensión las que vivió el centro de la capital ante las acciones de los inconformes
Grupo anarquista se confronta con la policía en mitin conmemorativo de la matanza de Tlatelolco

Fueron al menos tres horas de tensión las que vivió el centro de la capital ante las acciones de los inconformes
De dos a cuatro años de cárcel a quienes organicen y participen en peleas de animales: diputado de Morena

Actualmente, la Ley de Cultura Cívica de la Ciudad de México solo cataloga esta práctica como una infracción
De dos a cuatro años de cárcel a quienes organicen y participen en peleas de animales: diputado de Morena

Actualmente, la Ley de Cultura Cívica de la Ciudad de México solo cataloga esta práctica como una infracción
Se conocen nuevos detalles e imágenes tras el doble asesinato de policías en Chocó

Tres presuntos sicarios serían los responsables del doble asesinato en el municipio de Medio San Juan. El hecho podría tener relación con un nuevo ‘plan pistola', según informaron las autoridades.
Se conocen nuevos detalles e imágenes tras el doble asesinato de policías en Chocó

Tres presuntos sicarios serían los responsables del doble asesinato en el municipio de Medio San Juan. El hecho podría tener relación con un nuevo ‘plan pistola', según informaron las autoridades.
Tormenta tropical Gamma se acerca a costas mexicanas: Cancún, Quintana Roo en alerta roja

El fenómeno continúa intensificandose en aguas del Atlántico
Tormenta tropical Gamma se acerca a costas mexicanas: Cancún, Quintana Roo en alerta roja

El fenómeno continúa intensificandose en aguas del Atlántico
“No es sustituto de la educación nutricional”: Hugo López-Gatell negó que etiquetado frontal elimine necesidad de políticas públicas en alimentación

Otros especialistas también han destacado la importancia de modificar el ambiente alimentario y mejorar las políticas públicas, especialmente la dirigidas a niños
“No es sustituto de la educación nutricional”: Hugo López-Gatell negó que etiquetado frontal elimine necesidad de políticas públicas en alimentación

Otros especialistas también han destacado la importancia de modificar el ambiente alimentario y mejorar las políticas públicas, especialmente la dirigidas a niños
Todo lo que se sabe hasta el momento sobre la salud de Donald Trump, positivo de COVID-19

Actualmente se encuentra en el Centro Médico Militar Walter Reed por precaución, donde pasará los próximos días
Todo lo que se sabe hasta el momento sobre la salud de Donald Trump, positivo de COVID-19

Actualmente se encuentra en el Centro Médico Militar Walter Reed por precaución, donde pasará los próximos días
El Valle del Cauca puede volverse a ‘encerrar’ por el aumento de contagios en los últimos días

El departamento es el tercero más afectado por Covid-19 en Colombia. Solo Cali ‘pone’ más de 400 casos diarios.
El Valle del Cauca puede volverse a ‘encerrar’ por el aumento de contagios en los últimos días

El departamento es el tercero más afectado por Covid-19 en Colombia. Solo Cali ‘pone’ más de 400 casos diarios.
Natalia Barulich reveló qué relación tiene con Neymar y lo que piensa de Maluma

La modelo norteamericana actualmente promociona su carrera musical como DJ, título que busca ganarse con su más reciente canción "24/7"
Natalia Barulich reveló qué relación tiene con Neymar y lo que piensa de Maluma

La modelo norteamericana actualmente promociona su carrera musical como DJ, título que busca ganarse con su más reciente canción "24/7"
Manchester United buscaría incorporar a una de las figuras de la selección argentina: cuánto pagaría por su pase

El futbolista fue una de las revelaciones de la pasada temporada y se ganó un lugar en el equipo de Lionel Scaloni
Manchester United buscaría incorporar a una de las figuras de la selección argentina: cuánto pagaría por su pase

El futbolista fue una de las revelaciones de la pasada temporada y se ganó un lugar en el equipo de Lionel Scaloni
Juan Guaidó alertó sobre el uso de los venezolanos “como conejillos de indias” para probar la vacuna rusa contra el COVID-19

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro recibió un primer lote de Sputnik V y lo anunció como "un momento histórico” para el país. El presidente encargado, en cambio, desconfía y exigió que sea el dictador el primero que la pruebe. "Aunque en lo único en lo que va de primero es en delitos“, dijo
Juan Guaidó alertó sobre el uso de los venezolanos “como conejillos de indias” para probar la vacuna rusa contra el COVID-19

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro recibió un primer lote de Sputnik V y lo anunció como "un momento histórico” para el país. El presidente encargado, en cambio, desconfía y exigió que sea el dictador el primero que la pruebe. "Aunque en lo único en lo que va de primero es en delitos“, dijo
El papa Francisco celebró una misa en Asís en su primera salida de Roma en siete meses

El Sumo Pontífice firmó su tercera encíclica, “Fratelli tutti” (“Hermanos todos”), en la ciudad donde nació San Francisco. Estuvo encerrado en el Vaticano prácticamente desde que comenzó la pandemia, con algunas breves visitas a iglesias en la capital italiana
El papa Francisco celebró una misa en Asís en su primera salida de Roma en siete meses

El Sumo Pontífice firmó su tercera encíclica, “Fratelli tutti” (“Hermanos todos”), en la ciudad donde nació San Francisco. Estuvo encerrado en el Vaticano prácticamente desde que comenzó la pandemia, con algunas breves visitas a iglesias en la capital italiana
El inicio del fin de García Luna: su juicio podría durar tres meses y será similar al del “Chapo” Guzmán

La justicia en Estados Unidos espera que el juicio dure de 2 a 3 meses. Buscará un “jurado anónimo y parcialmente secuestrado” como el Chapo
El inicio del fin de García Luna: su juicio podría durar tres meses y será similar al del “Chapo” Guzmán

La justicia en Estados Unidos espera que el juicio dure de 2 a 3 meses. Buscará un “jurado anónimo y parcialmente secuestrado” como el Chapo
