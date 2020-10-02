Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Los 10 libros más vendidos

2 de Octubre de 2020

Los 10 libros más vendidos de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “Las tinieblas y el alba” - Ken Follett

2.- “Catedrales” - Claudia Piñeiro

3.- “Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal” - J.K. Rowling

4.- “Harry Potter y cámara secreta” - J.K. Rowling

5.- “El enigma de la habitación 622” – Jöel Dicker

6.- “Harry Potter y prisionero de Azkaban” – J.K. Rowling

7.- “Mujeres que compran flores” – Vanessa Montfort

8.- “Largo pétalo de mar” - Isabel Allende

9.- “Cometierra” – Dolores Reyes

10.- “La sangre manda” - Stephen King

(Fuente: Librerías Cúspide)

CHILE

1.- “Las tinieblas y el alba” - Ken Follett

2.- “Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes” - Suzanne Collins

3.- “Harry Potter y el misterio del príncipe” - J.K. Rowling

4.- “Harry Potter y la orden del fénix” - J.K. Rowling

5.- “Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego” - J.K. Rowling

6.- “Harry Potter y el prisionero de Azkaban” - J.K. Rowling

7.- “Harry Potter y la cámara secreta” - J.K. Rowling

8.- “Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal” - J.K. Rowling

9.- “Los fuegos de otoño” - Irene Nemirovsky

10.- “La sangre manda” - Stephen King

(Fuente: Feria Chilena del Libro)

ESPAÑA

1.- “Postales del este” - Reyes Monforte

2.- “El mensaje de pandora” - Javier Sierra

3.- “Mil besos prohibidos” - Sonsoles Ónega

4.- “La novia gitana” - Carmen Mola

5.- “Las hijas de la villa de las telas” - Anne Jacobs

6.- “Patria” - Fernando Aramburu

7.- Bilogía “El día que se perdió la cordura” - Javier Castillo

8.- “La leyenda del ladrón” - Juan Gómez-Jurado

9.- “La sangre manda” – Stephen King

10.- “Unorthodox” - Deborah Feldman

(Fuente: El Corte Inglés)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- “The Book of Two Ways” - Jodi Picoult

2.- “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” - Patterson, Barker

3.- “The Evening and the Morning” - Ken Follett

4.- “Vince Flynn: Total Power” - Kyle Mills

5.- “The Harbinger II” - Jonathan Cahn

6.- “Next to Last Stand” - Craig Johnson

7.- “The Vanishing Half“ - Brit Bennett

8.- “Troubled Blood” - Robert Galbraith

9.- “One by One” - Ruth Ware

10.- “Shadows in Death” - J.D. Robb

(Fuente: Publishers Weekly)

MÉXICO

1.- “El principito” - Antoine de Saint-Exupery

2.- “Salvar el fuego” - Guillermo Arriaga

3.- “A propósito de nada” - Woody Allen

4.- “La bailarina de Auschwitz” - Edith Eger

5.- “Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal” - J.K. Rowling

6.- “Orgullo y prejuicio” - Jane Austen

7.- “El enigma de la habitación 622” – Jöel Dicker

8.- “Las tinieblas y el alba” - Ken Follett

9.- “Cuentos de buenas noches para niñas rebeldes”- Elena Favilli

10.- “El vendedor de silencio” - Enrique Serna

(Fuente: Gandhi)

