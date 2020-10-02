Viernes 2 de Octubre de 2020
Ficha técnica del partido Tigre-Guaraní por Copa Libertadores-2020

1 de Octubre de 2020

Guaraní derrotó 3-1 (parcial 1-1) a Tigre este jueves en Tigre por la quinta fecha del Grupo B de la Copa Libertadores de América 2020.

Copa Libertadores 2020 - Grupo B - Quinta fecha

Tigre - Guaraní 1 - 3 (1-1)

Estadio: Don José Dellagiovanna (Victoria)

Árbitro: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Goles:

Tigre: Magnín (36)

Guaraní: Romaña (19), Florentín (54), Domínguez (86)

Amonestaciones:

Tigre: Cardozo (59)

Alineaciones:

Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli - Facundo Giacopuzzi, Nicolás Sansotre, Ezequiel Alejandro Rodríguez, Sebastián Prieto (Diego Sosa 79) - Juan Ignacio Cavallaro (Diego Morales 55), Agustín Cardozo, Facundo Melivilo (Ardiles Gallardo 65), Sebastián Prediguer (Román Martínez 79), Ijiel César Protti (Carlos Luna 65) - Pablo Daniel Magnín. DT: Néstor Gorosito.

Guaraní: Gaspar Servio - Iván Ramírez, Jhohan Romaña, Francisco Javier Báez, Guillermo Benítez - Nicolás Maná (Cecilio Domínguez 67), Rodney Redes, Rodrigo Fernández, Bautista Merlini (Edgar Benítez 84), José Florentín (Ángel Benítez 90+2) - Fernando Fernández (Raúl Bobadilla 66). DT: Gustavo Costas.

bds-cl

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fodepar: Erik Morales presentó dos reservas para modificar polémico dictamen de Morena sobre fideicomisos

El diputado y ex pugilista presentó dos de las más 400 reservas presentadas para cambiar el dictamen que busca eliminar 109 fideicomisos

El diputado y ex pugilista presentó dos de las más 400 reservas presentadas para cambiar el dictamen que busca eliminar 109 fideicomisos

Consulta los lugares donde te puedes vacunar contra la influenza en la CDMX

Es importante que algunos sectores de la población acudan ya que en esta temporada quedarían doblemente expuestos a contraer una enfermedad respiratoria

Es importante que algunos sectores de la población acudan ya que en esta temporada quedarían doblemente expuestos a contraer una enfermedad respiratoria

Sasha Grey presumió su receta mexicana de chiles en nogada

La ex actriz del cine para adultos publicó en su canal de Youtube su singular receta para el tradicional platillo

La ex actriz del cine para adultos publicó en su canal de Youtube su singular receta para el tradicional platillo

Los siete colombianos presentes en el Giro de Italia

Los siete colombianos que participarán de la edición 103 del Giro de Italia

Los siete colombianos que participarán de la edición 103 del Giro de Italia

Donald Trump dijo que se hizo el test por COVID-19 luego de que una asesora cercana diera positivo

El mandatario estadounidense, quien se encuentra en el tramo final de su carrera por la relección, recibirá los resultados en unas 24 horas

El mandatario estadounidense, quien se encuentra en el tramo final de su carrera por la relección, recibirá los resultados en unas 24 horas

Mike Pompeo y el cardenal Pietro Parolin afrontaron en su reunión en el Vaticano diferencias sobre China con respeto y cordialidad

El encuentro también se habló “de algunas zonas de conflicto y crisis, en particular el Cáucaso, Oriente Medio y el Mediterráneo Oriental”

El encuentro también se habló “de algunas zonas de conflicto y crisis, en particular el Cáucaso, Oriente Medio y el Mediterráneo Oriental”

Con mensajes crípticos, así fueron las reacciones de Felipe Calderón y Vicente Fox sobre juicio a ex presidentes

Los ex presidentes no han emitido una posición más certera sobre el aval constitucional de la consulta para que respondan sobre sus decisiones políticas

Los ex presidentes no han emitido una posición más certera sobre el aval constitucional de la consulta para que respondan sobre sus decisiones políticas

Oposición frena desaparición de 109 fideicomisos al abandonar la sesión de la Cámara de Diputados

El Pleno tuvo que posponer su sesión hasta el próximo martes, para continuar con la discusión en lo general y en lo particular de la extinción de los fondos destinados a diversos sectores que buscaba Morena

El Pleno tuvo que posponer su sesión hasta el próximo martes, para continuar con la discusión en lo general y en lo particular de la extinción de los fondos destinados a diversos sectores que buscaba Morena

Ciudadanos festejaron en las calles de la CDMX la resolución de la SCJN sobre juicio a ex presidentes

A mediados de septiembre, el presidente López Obrador hizo llegar al Senado su propuesta de consulta popular y en ella expresó los motivos por los que deben ser enjuiciados los cinco últimos ex mandatarios mexicanos, quienes ejercieron el poder entre 1988 y 2018, periodo de desarrollo del neoliberalismo en el país

A mediados de septiembre, el presidente López Obrador hizo llegar al Senado su propuesta de consulta popular y en ella expresó los motivos por los que deben ser enjuiciados los cinco últimos ex mandatarios mexicanos, quienes ejercieron el poder entre 1988 y 2018, periodo de desarrollo del neoliberalismo en el país

El nuevo Messi en el Barcelona de Koeman: la curiosidad en el mapa de calor del argentino en el triunfo ante Celta

La Pulga marcó un gol y fue una de las figuras del encuentro disputado en Vigo

La Pulga marcó un gol y fue una de las figuras del encuentro disputado en Vigo

Amparo Grisales explota contra quienes la critican por su edad

La actriz colombiana Amparo Grisales se cansó de quienes la critican por su edad y aseguró que desde que tenía 30 años le hacen “chistes estúpidos”.

La actriz colombiana Amparo Grisales se cansó de quienes la critican por su edad y aseguró que desde que tenía 30 años le hacen “chistes estúpidos”.

Avanza la reforma para la militarización de puertos: fue aprobada en la Cámara de Diputados

Ahora, el dictamen que plantea concentrar las atribuciones en materia de seguridad y protección portuaria en la Secretaría de Marina, pasará al Senado para su discusión y eventual aprobación

Ahora, el dictamen que plantea concentrar las atribuciones en materia de seguridad y protección portuaria en la Secretaría de Marina, pasará al Senado para su discusión y eventual aprobación
MAS NOTICIAS