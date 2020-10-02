Ficha técnica del partido Tigre-Guaraní por Copa Libertadores-2020

Guaraní derrotó 3-1 (parcial 1-1) a Tigre este jueves en Tigre por la quinta fecha del Grupo B de la Copa Libertadores de América 2020.
Copa Libertadores 2020 - Grupo B - Quinta fecha
Tigre - Guaraní 1 - 3 (1-1)
Estadio: Don José Dellagiovanna (Victoria)
Árbitro: Roberto Tobar (CHI)
Goles:
Tigre: Magnín (36)
Guaraní: Romaña (19), Florentín (54), Domínguez (86)
Amonestaciones:
Tigre: Cardozo (59)
Alineaciones:
Tigre: Gonzalo Marinelli - Facundo Giacopuzzi, Nicolás Sansotre, Ezequiel Alejandro Rodríguez, Sebastián Prieto (Diego Sosa 79) - Juan Ignacio Cavallaro (Diego Morales 55), Agustín Cardozo, Facundo Melivilo (Ardiles Gallardo 65), Sebastián Prediguer (Román Martínez 79), Ijiel César Protti (Carlos Luna 65) - Pablo Daniel Magnín. DT: Néstor Gorosito.
Guaraní: Gaspar Servio - Iván Ramírez, Jhohan Romaña, Francisco Javier Báez, Guillermo Benítez - Nicolás Maná (Cecilio Domínguez 67), Rodney Redes, Rodrigo Fernández, Bautista Merlini (Edgar Benítez 84), José Florentín (Ángel Benítez 90+2) - Fernando Fernández (Raúl Bobadilla 66). DT: Gustavo Costas.
