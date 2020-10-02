Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2020

Biden campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan

Start: 02 Oct 2020 20:19 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 20:53 GMT

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA - Presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his second trip of the month to the battleground state of Michigan, making a stop in Grand Rapids that his campaign said would highlight the Democrat's economic recovery agenda. He is also expected to attend a closed fundraising event, where ticket prices top out at $100,000.

==

SCHEDULE:

1745GMT - NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - Biden boards plane en route to Michigan

TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Michigan events

2000GMT APPROX - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden hold campaign event at UFCW Local 951

TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden departs Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Delaware

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

