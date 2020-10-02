Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2020

Biden campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan

Start: 02 Oct 2020 20:30 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 21:20 GMT

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA - Presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his second trip of the month to the battleground state of Michigan, making a stop in Grand Rapids that his campaign said would highlight the Democrat's economic recovery agenda. He is also expected to attend a closed fundraising event, where ticket prices top out at $100,000.

SCHEDULE:

1745GMT - NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - Biden boards plane en route to Michigan

TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Michigan events

2000GMT APPROX - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden hold campaign event at UFCW Local 951

TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden departs Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Delaware

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Procuraduría sancionó a dos exgobernadores del Magdalena por irregularidades en Vía de la Prosperidad

Procuraduría sancionó a dos exgobernadores del Magdalena por irregularidades en Vía de la Prosperidad

El ministerio público multó con más de $200 millones a Rosa Cotes y Luis Miguel Cotes por inconsistencias en la ejecución del proyecto que comprometió recursos por más de $466.000 millones, de la Nación y del Sistema General de Regalías.
El ministerio público multó con más de $200 millones a Rosa Cotes y Luis Miguel Cotes por inconsistencias en la ejecución del proyecto que comprometió recursos por más de $466.000 millones, de la Nación y del Sistema General de Regalías.

Juan Sebastian Cabal y Robert Farah avanzaron a tercera ronda de Roland Garros

Con la mejor compañía, así celebró su cumpleaños Mónica Jaramillo

Con la mejor compañía, así celebró su cumpleaños Mónica Jaramillo

Después de su salida de Noticias Caracol, el pasado 18 de septiembre, la presentadora muestra en redes sociales cómo vive sus días de descanso. El 30 de septiembre cumplió años y mostró su “buena compañía”.
Después de su salida de Noticias Caracol, el pasado 18 de septiembre, la presentadora muestra en redes sociales cómo vive sus días de descanso. El 30 de septiembre cumplió años y mostró su “buena compañía”.

Arrestaron al padrastro y al abuelo de Michelle, la niña de tres años abusada y asesinada en Tepic

Arrestaron al padrastro y al abuelo de Michelle, la niña de tres años abusada y asesinada en Tepic

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Nayarit solicitó una pena de 50 a 75 años de prisión, la misma queda condicionada a sentencia
La Fiscalía General del Estado de Nayarit solicitó una pena de 50 a 75 años de prisión, la misma queda condicionada a sentencia

La ruta de los billetes con las siglas del “Chapo” Guzmán: así llegaron a los cajeros de México

La ruta de los billetes con las siglas del “Chapo” Guzmán: así llegaron a los cajeros de México

La sentencia a cadena perpetua del criminal elevó la pasión popular por su figura, pese a su sanguinario historial
La sentencia a cadena perpetua del criminal elevó la pasión popular por su figura, pese a su sanguinario historial

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 28 de septiembre al 2 de octubre

Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 28 de septiembre al 2 de octubre

Aquí podrás encontrar acceso al contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta la fecha
Aquí podrás encontrar acceso al contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta la fecha

Ferias y parques de diversiones reabren operaciones en CDMX: así operarán con semáforo naranja

Ferias y parques de diversiones reabren operaciones en CDMX: así operarán con semáforo naranja

Durante la videoconferencia de este viernes se anunciaron también cambios de horarios y la apertura de otra actividad
Durante la videoconferencia de este viernes se anunciaron también cambios de horarios y la apertura de otra actividad

Procuraduría denuncia abuso de autoridad y fuerza desmedida en el caso de Javier Ordóñez

Procuraduría denuncia abuso de autoridad y fuerza desmedida en el caso de Javier Ordóñez

El procurador delegado señaló que el comportamiento de los uniformados fue “desproporcionado y desmedido”. Acusó a ambos de querer dilatar el proceso.
El procurador delegado señaló que el comportamiento de los uniformados fue “desproporcionado y desmedido”. Acusó a ambos de querer dilatar el proceso.

Una periodista rusa murió tras prenderse fuego: “Culpen a la Federación Rusa”

Una periodista rusa murió tras prenderse fuego: “Culpen a la Federación Rusa”

Un día antes de su muerte, Irina Slavina denunció que agentes de policía habían allanado su apartamento con el argumento de que estaban buscando “folletos, volantes y cuentas” del grupo opositor Rusia Abierta, financiado por el crítico del Kremlin Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Un día antes de su muerte, Irina Slavina denunció que agentes de policía habían allanado su apartamento con el argumento de que estaban buscando “folletos, volantes y cuentas” del grupo opositor Rusia Abierta, financiado por el crítico del Kremlin Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Investigadores aseguran que desaparición de fideicomisos será un golpe a la ciencia

Investigadores aseguran que desaparición de fideicomisos será un golpe a la ciencia

Alertaron que al menos 60 estudios del Cinvestav relacionados con el COVID-19, quedarán suspendidos
Alertaron que al menos 60 estudios del Cinvestav relacionados con el COVID-19, quedarán suspendidos

Morena: arranca la encuesta para elegir al presidente del partido de AMLO

Morena: arranca la encuesta para elegir al presidente del partido de AMLO

López Obrador se desmarcó este viernes sobre a quién preferiría al cargo de su partido
López Obrador se desmarcó este viernes sobre a quién preferiría al cargo de su partido

La Universidad Nacional no hará examen de admisión para el 2021

La Universidad Nacional no hará examen de admisión para el 2021

La Universidad Nacional de Colombia informó que,para evitar el riesgo de contagio de Covid-19 entre sus aspirantes durante las pruebas presenciales, el próximo semestre solo tendrá en cuenta los resultados de la Prueba Saber 11 para el ingreso a la universidad.
La Universidad Nacional de Colombia informó que,para evitar el riesgo de contagio de Covid-19 entre sus aspirantes durante las pruebas presenciales, el próximo semestre solo tendrá en cuenta los resultados de la Prueba Saber 11 para el ingreso a la universidad.

