ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan
Start: 02 Oct 2020 19:51 GMT
End: 02 Oct 2020 19:54 GMT
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA - Presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his second trip of the month to the battleground state of Michigan, making a stop in Grand Rapids that his campaign said would highlight the Democrat's economic recovery agenda. He is also expected to attend a closed fundraising event, where ticket prices top out at $100,000.
SCHEDULE:
1745GMT - NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - Biden boards plane en route to Michigan
TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Michigan events
2000GMT APPROX - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden hold campaign event at UFCW Local 951
TIME TBD - GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Biden departs Gerald R. Ford International Airport for Delaware
