ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP-HOSPITAL

Trump to arrive at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis

Start: 02 Oct 2020 23:21 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 00:21 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed hospital, after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com