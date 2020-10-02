ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP-HOSPITAL

Trump to arrive at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis
Start: 02 Oct 2020 23:21 GMT
End: 03 Oct 2020 00:21 GMT
BETHESDA, MARYLAND - President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed hospital, after feeling "fatigue" in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. A White House spokesperson said Trump would spend "the next few days" at the facility.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Políticos de todos los partidos, activistas y tuiteros en general, recordaron cómo hace cuatro años ganó el “No”, en el plebiscito que buscaba blindar los acuerdos entre el Estado colombiano y la guerrilla de las Farc.
La directora del organismo en Argentina condenó los recientes comentarios del embajador ante la OEA y señaló que la administración de Alberto Fernández “tiene la gran oportunidad y responsabilidad" de "apoyar la extensión y el fortalecimiento del mandato de la Misión Internacional Independiente”
MAS NOTICIAS