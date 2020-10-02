Viernes 2 de Octubre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WHITE HOUSE --RESTRICTED

Por REUTERSOCT 02
2 de Octubre de 2020

Chief of Staff Meadows speaks from White House driveway

Start: 02 Oct 2020 14:44 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 14:52 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. USA - Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks from White House driveway

TIMMINGS:

1443GMT - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Escándalo en el fútbol de Estados Unidos: un jugador recibió insultos homofóbicos y Landon Donovan retiró a su equipo

En el duelo entre San Diego Loyal y Phoenix Rising por la United Soccer League (USL), Collin Martin fue víctima de la homofobia y su DT decidió no seguir jugando el partido
En el duelo entre San Diego Loyal y Phoenix Rising por la United Soccer League (USL), Collin Martin fue víctima de la homofobia y su DT decidió no seguir jugando el partido
El capitán de la selección de Armenia abandona el fútbol para alistarse al ejército

El defensor Varazdat Haroyan, que estaba cerca de firmar con un club griego, decidió ponerle un alto a su carrera como deportista para sumarse al ejército de su país, que se encuentra actualmente en conflicto con Azerbaiyán
El defensor Varazdat Haroyan, que estaba cerca de firmar con un club griego, decidió ponerle un alto a su carrera como deportista para sumarse al ejército de su país, que se encuentra actualmente en conflicto con Azerbaiyán
Bella y siniestra: así luce Anne Hathaway en el primer tráiler de “The Witches”

Esta cinta será estrenada en Estados Unidos a través de la plataforma digital, HBO Max, pero se espera que en México sí llegue a los cines
Esta cinta será estrenada en Estados Unidos a través de la plataforma digital, HBO Max, pero se espera que en México sí llegue a los cines
“Si lo paras, te libero”: la cruel broma de Jaime Rodríguez el “Bronco” a un preso en penal de Apodaca

Usuarios de redes sociales reaccionaron al comentario con otras bromas, como que el portero era el ex futbolista Omar “el Gato” Ortiz sentenciado a 75 años de cárcel
Usuarios de redes sociales reaccionaron al comentario con otras bromas, como que el portero era el ex futbolista Omar “el Gato” Ortiz sentenciado a 75 años de cárcel
Retiro: cómo solicitar la pensión por jubilación anticipada

Para realizar el trámite se requiere de una lista de documentos
Para realizar el trámite se requiere de una lista de documentos
La noticia del contagio de Trump de COVID-19 golpeó al peso

La moneda local tuvo una pérdida del 0.42%
La moneda local tuvo una pérdida del 0.42%
“Nos están llevando al baile”: la respuesta de Vicente Fox sobre juicio a ex presidentes

El ex mandatario reaccionó a la decisión de la SCJN sobre la propuesta de AMLO para realizar una consulta popular
El ex mandatario reaccionó a la decisión de la SCJN sobre la propuesta de AMLO para realizar una consulta popular
Cómo silenciar grupos de WhatsApp para siempre

El paso a paso para usar esta nueva herramienta que llegó a algunos usuarios
El paso a paso para usar esta nueva herramienta que llegó a algunos usuarios
Domiciliarios de aplicaciones sí van al paro internacional del 8 de octubre

Los gremios de domiciliarios en Colombia anunciaron que se unirán a la movilización promovida en varios países, que busca exigir mejores condiciones laborales.
Los gremios de domiciliarios en Colombia anunciaron que se unirán a la movilización promovida en varios países, que busca exigir mejores condiciones laborales.
“Es mucha casualidad”: López Obrador consideró sospechoso que la nueva caravana migrante surja justo en época de elecciones en EEUU

Aseguró que se le está dando seguimiento al asunto porque “nosotros no queremos confrontación”
Aseguró que se le está dando seguimiento al asunto porque “nosotros no queremos confrontación”
Además del nuevo etiquetado, México necesita modificar el ambiente alimentario, explicó experto

Expertos en salud alimentaria coincidieron en que si bien el etiquetado de advertencia es una buena herramienta para evitar el consumo de alimentos chatarra, es todavía insuficiente
Expertos en salud alimentaria coincidieron en que si bien el etiquetado de advertencia es una buena herramienta para evitar el consumo de alimentos chatarra, es todavía insuficiente
Donald Trump experimenta síntomas “leves” de coronavirus después de confirmarse su contagio

La Casa Blanca confirmó que el mandatario se encuentra bien y funcionarios compararon los signos que presenta con los de un resfrío. La primera dama, Melania Trump, afirmó que su cuadro es leve también
La Casa Blanca confirmó que el mandatario se encuentra bien y funcionarios compararon los signos que presenta con los de un resfrío. La primera dama, Melania Trump, afirmó que su cuadro es leve también
MAS NOTICIAS