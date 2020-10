ADVISORY --FLASH--5098-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-HICKS

Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus -source

Start: 02 Oct 2020 02:16 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 02:18 GMT

Trump adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus -source

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA. PART NO USE CNN. PART NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: PART NO USE DIGITAL. US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: PART NO USE BY UNIVISION, BBC AMERICA OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PROPERTIES. PART EDITED VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. PART EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH. NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: PART NO USE IN BROADCASTS. PART NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: REUTERS / NBC / U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com