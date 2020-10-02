Viernes 2 de Octubre de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/

Por REUTERSOCT 02
1 de Octubre de 2020

Day 2 of EU leaders summit in Brussels

Start: 02 Oct 2020 05:30 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet for a second day as they hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation, as well as external relations, in particular relations with Turkey and with China as well as Brexit.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT approx arrivals

0730GMT aprox roundtable

TIME TBC news conferences including Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Angela Merkel

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Más allá de las salas de cine: llega la sexta edición del Bogotá International Film Festival

Cómo registró la prensa mundial el contagio de coronavirus de Donald Trump y la primera dama de EEUU

Los principales diarios del planeta se hicieron eco de la notica que sacudió a primera hora de la mañana la bolsas europeas y la asiática. El mandatario y su esposa realizarán la cuarentena en la Casa Blanca
Los principales diarios del planeta se hicieron eco de la notica que sacudió a primera hora de la mañana la bolsas europeas y la asiática. El mandatario y su esposa realizarán la cuarentena en la Casa Blanca
México podrían distribuir 32 millones de dosis de la vacuna rusa contra el coronavirus en diciembre del 2020

Aseguran que los voluntarios que la probaron generaron anticuerpos contra el COVID-19
Aseguran que los voluntarios que la probaron generaron anticuerpos contra el COVID-19
Venezuela vuelve al suministro de combustible según el número de matrícula de cada vehículo

El ministro de Petróleo, Tareck El Aissami, anunció el regreso a la venta de gasolina según el día y la identificación de cada cliente “con el propósito de ordenar el flujo vehicular en las estaciones de servicio”
El ministro de Petróleo, Tareck El Aissami, anunció el regreso a la venta de gasolina según el día y la identificación de cada cliente “con el propósito de ordenar el flujo vehicular en las estaciones de servicio”
La Casa Blanca reiteró que TikTok debe convertirse en una empresa estadounidense o será prohibida

El secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, dijo que el trato de la app china con las firmas Oracle y Walmart representaría “un gran resultado”, pero aclaró que el trato solo se cerrará bajo los términos aprobados por Washington
El secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, dijo que el trato de la app china con las firmas Oracle y Walmart representaría “un gran resultado”, pero aclaró que el trato solo se cerrará bajo los términos aprobados por Washington
EEUU promete mayores sanciones al régimen de Daniel Ortega si no garantiza unas elecciones libres en Nicaragua

“Deben elegir entre establecer las condiciones para unos comicios justos o enfrentar un aumento masivo de la presión de la comunidad internacional”, dijo Michael Kozak, subsecretario de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos
“Deben elegir entre establecer las condiciones para unos comicios justos o enfrentar un aumento masivo de la presión de la comunidad internacional”, dijo Michael Kozak, subsecretario de Estado para Asuntos del Hemisferio Occidental de Estados Unidos
Las razones detrás del fuerte descenso de casos confirmados de Covid-19 en Perú

La última semana arrojó un descenso de 13% de casos confirmados que el balance anterior y el país entró este jueves a la fase 4 de reactivación económica
La última semana arrojó un descenso de 13% de casos confirmados que el balance anterior y el país entró este jueves a la fase 4 de reactivación económica
Trump sugirió que no permitirá un cambio en las reglas para los próximos debates, pues ganó “fácilmente” a Biden

Después de un caótico primer cara a cara electoral en Cleveland, el miércoles la Comisión señaló que dicho encuentro “dejó claro que se debe agregar una estructura adicional al formato para garantizar una discusión más ordenada”
Después de un caótico primer cara a cara electoral en Cleveland, el miércoles la Comisión señaló que dicho encuentro “dejó claro que se debe agregar una estructura adicional al formato para garantizar una discusión más ordenada”
Consulta popular: qué es, para qué sirve y cuáles son los requisitos

Se trata de un mecanismo de participación ciudadana que sirve para ejercer el derecho constitucional para votar en torno a temas de trascendencia nacional
Se trata de un mecanismo de participación ciudadana que sirve para ejercer el derecho constitucional para votar en torno a temas de trascendencia nacional
Sylvia Pasquel criticó que su nieta Michelle Salas ahora sea un personaje de “Luis Miguel, la serie”

La primera actriz expresó que, debido a que el argumento del proyecto es una ficción libre, esto se presta a que la realidad sea tergiversada
La primera actriz expresó que, debido a que el argumento del proyecto es una ficción libre, esto se presta a que la realidad sea tergiversada
Diego Urik "N" habría pedido ayuda de sus amigos luego del supuesto abuso y asesinato de Jessica González

El acusado ya fue vinculado a proceso y se le fijó prisión preventiva oficiosa
El acusado ya fue vinculado a proceso y se le fijó prisión preventiva oficiosa
Tekashi 6ix9ine fue hospitalizado por una sobredosis de pastillas y cafeína

El rapero se encuentra en libertad condicional, después de haber cumplido el resto de su sentencia en casa
El rapero se encuentra en libertad condicional, después de haber cumplido el resto de su sentencia en casa
