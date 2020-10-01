Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENCE

Por REUTERSOCT 01
1 de Octubre de 2020

Vice President Pence speaks at a Faith in Leadership event

Start: 01 Oct 2020 20:20 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 21:20 GMT

DES MOINES, IA - Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Faith in Leadership event in Des Moines. Earlier on the day also in Iowa Pence held a Make America Great Again rally in Carter Lake.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Gibrán Ramírez impugnó el resultado de la encuesta del INE: “La cúpula de Morena nos quiso sacar a la mala”

Gibrán Ramírez impugnó el resultado de la encuesta del INE: “La cúpula de Morena nos quiso sacar a la mala”

El consejero del INE, Ciro Murayama, indicó que los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena conocían el procedimiento y lo suscribieron
El consejero del INE, Ciro Murayama, indicó que los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena conocían el procedimiento y lo suscribieron

Gibrán Ramírez impugnó el resultado de la encuesta del INE: “La cúpula de Morena nos quiso sacar a la mala”

Gibrán Ramírez impugnó el resultado de la encuesta del INE: “La cúpula de Morena nos quiso sacar a la mala”

El consejero del INE, Ciro Murayama, indicó que los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena conocían el procedimiento y lo suscribieron
El consejero del INE, Ciro Murayama, indicó que los aspirantes a la presidencia de Morena conocían el procedimiento y lo suscribieron

La industria de la moda en Colombia le apuesta a su recuperación

La industria de la moda en Colombia le apuesta a su recuperación

Inclusión, diversidad y sostenibilidad son los conceptos en los que se basa la cuarta edición del Bogotá Fashion Week, en la que participarán 130 diseñadores.
Inclusión, diversidad y sostenibilidad son los conceptos en los que se basa la cuarta edición del Bogotá Fashion Week, en la que participarán 130 diseñadores.

La industria de la moda en Colombia le apuesta a su recuperación

La industria de la moda en Colombia le apuesta a su recuperación

Inclusión, diversidad y sostenibilidad son los conceptos en los que se basa la cuarta edición del Bogotá Fashion Week, en la que participarán 130 diseñadores.
Inclusión, diversidad y sostenibilidad son los conceptos en los que se basa la cuarta edición del Bogotá Fashion Week, en la que participarán 130 diseñadores.

Cuánto cuesta un capuchino en los países de América Latina

Cuánto cuesta un capuchino en los países de América Latina

Brasil y Colombia, dos de los mayores productores de café del mundo, son las naciones de la región donde el costo es menor -poco más de un dólar- mientras que Panamá registra el precio más alto: casi tres dólares
Brasil y Colombia, dos de los mayores productores de café del mundo, son las naciones de la región donde el costo es menor -poco más de un dólar- mientras que Panamá registra el precio más alto: casi tres dólares

Cuánto cuesta un capuchino en los países de América Latina

Cuánto cuesta un capuchino en los países de América Latina

Brasil y Colombia, dos de los mayores productores de café del mundo, son las naciones de la región donde el costo es menor -poco más de un dólar- mientras que Panamá registra el precio más alto: casi tres dólares
Brasil y Colombia, dos de los mayores productores de café del mundo, son las naciones de la región donde el costo es menor -poco más de un dólar- mientras que Panamá registra el precio más alto: casi tres dólares

SAT: qué pasa si no declaro al fisco la venta de un automóvil

SAT: qué pasa si no declaro al fisco la venta de un automóvil

Todas las personas deberán considerar sus obligaciones fiscales para evitar problemas futuros
Todas las personas deberán considerar sus obligaciones fiscales para evitar problemas futuros

SAT: qué pasa si no declaro al fisco la venta de un automóvil

SAT: qué pasa si no declaro al fisco la venta de un automóvil

Todas las personas deberán considerar sus obligaciones fiscales para evitar problemas futuros
Todas las personas deberán considerar sus obligaciones fiscales para evitar problemas futuros

Mexicanos en la Champions League 2020-21: así quedaron ubicados sus equipos tras el sorteo

Mexicanos en la Champions League 2020-21: así quedaron ubicados sus equipos tras el sorteo

En esta nueva edición, el toque mexicano quedará a cargo de Héctor Herrera, Jesús Corona y Edson Álvarez
En esta nueva edición, el toque mexicano quedará a cargo de Héctor Herrera, Jesús Corona y Edson Álvarez

Mexicanos en la Champions League 2020-21: así quedaron ubicados sus equipos tras el sorteo

Mexicanos en la Champions League 2020-21: así quedaron ubicados sus equipos tras el sorteo

En esta nueva edición, el toque mexicano quedará a cargo de Héctor Herrera, Jesús Corona y Edson Álvarez
En esta nueva edición, el toque mexicano quedará a cargo de Héctor Herrera, Jesús Corona y Edson Álvarez

Duro Golpe a traficantes y extorsionistas en Bogotá

Duro Golpe a traficantes y extorsionistas en Bogotá

Este 1 de octubre, 26 personas fueron capturadas por tráfico y extorsión. Sus ganancias mensuales, producto de la venta de estupefacientes, superaban los $2.800 millones, aseguran las autoridades.
Este 1 de octubre, 26 personas fueron capturadas por tráfico y extorsión. Sus ganancias mensuales, producto de la venta de estupefacientes, superaban los $2.800 millones, aseguran las autoridades.

Duro Golpe a traficantes y extorsionistas en Bogotá

Duro Golpe a traficantes y extorsionistas en Bogotá

Este 1 de octubre, 26 personas fueron capturadas por tráfico y extorsión. Sus ganancias mensuales, producto de la venta de estupefacientes, superaban los $2.800 millones, aseguran las autoridades.
Este 1 de octubre, 26 personas fueron capturadas por tráfico y extorsión. Sus ganancias mensuales, producto de la venta de estupefacientes, superaban los $2.800 millones, aseguran las autoridades.

Fecode anuncia paro de dos días por modelo de alternancia educativa

Fecode anuncia paro de dos días por modelo de alternancia educativa

Los días 20 y 21 de octubre los integrantes de la Federación colombiana de trabajadores de la educación, Fecode, entrarán en paro como rechazo a las medidas del Gobierno sobre el regreso a clases presenciales.
Los días 20 y 21 de octubre los integrantes de la Federación colombiana de trabajadores de la educación, Fecode, entrarán en paro como rechazo a las medidas del Gobierno sobre el regreso a clases presenciales.

Fecode anuncia paro de dos días por modelo de alternancia educativa

Fecode anuncia paro de dos días por modelo de alternancia educativa

Los días 20 y 21 de octubre los integrantes de la Federación colombiana de trabajadores de la educación, Fecode, entrarán en paro como rechazo a las medidas del Gobierno sobre el regreso a clases presenciales.
Los días 20 y 21 de octubre los integrantes de la Federación colombiana de trabajadores de la educación, Fecode, entrarán en paro como rechazo a las medidas del Gobierno sobre el regreso a clases presenciales.

La imagen que indigna a México: una policía tocando a una manifestante en la entrepierna

La imagen que indigna a México: una policía tocando a una manifestante en la entrepierna

Activistas difunden imágenes de la agresión sexual de una uniformada en la pasada marcha feminista del 28 de septiembre
Activistas difunden imágenes de la agresión sexual de una uniformada en la pasada marcha feminista del 28 de septiembre

La imagen que indigna a México: una policía tocando a una manifestante en la entrepierna

La imagen que indigna a México: una policía tocando a una manifestante en la entrepierna

Activistas difunden imágenes de la agresión sexual de una uniformada en la pasada marcha feminista del 28 de septiembre
Activistas difunden imágenes de la agresión sexual de una uniformada en la pasada marcha feminista del 28 de septiembre

¿Sabía Calderón de los nexos de García Luna con el narco?: López Obrador pidió esperar al fin del juicio

¿Sabía Calderón de los nexos de García Luna con el narco?: López Obrador pidió esperar al fin del juicio

“Ya lo vamos a conocer una vez que declaren los que están involucrados en este asunto”, dijo el presidente de México
“Ya lo vamos a conocer una vez que declaren los que están involucrados en este asunto”, dijo el presidente de México

¿Sabía Calderón de los nexos de García Luna con el narco?: López Obrador pidió esperar al fin del juicio

¿Sabía Calderón de los nexos de García Luna con el narco?: López Obrador pidió esperar al fin del juicio

“Ya lo vamos a conocer una vez que declaren los que están involucrados en este asunto”, dijo el presidente de México
“Ya lo vamos a conocer una vez que declaren los que están involucrados en este asunto”, dijo el presidente de México

París podría declarar el “alerta máxima” el lunes por el repunte de los contagios de Covid-19

París podría declarar el “alerta máxima” el lunes por el repunte de los contagios de Covid-19

Las autoridades tomarán la decisión el domingo, en base a la evolución de los casos. En caso de confirmarse, implicará el cierre de bares y restaurantes, pero no de museos, teatros y cines
Las autoridades tomarán la decisión el domingo, en base a la evolución de los casos. En caso de confirmarse, implicará el cierre de bares y restaurantes, pero no de museos, teatros y cines

París podría declarar el “alerta máxima” el lunes por el repunte de los contagios de Covid-19

París podría declarar el “alerta máxima” el lunes por el repunte de los contagios de Covid-19

Las autoridades tomarán la decisión el domingo, en base a la evolución de los casos. En caso de confirmarse, implicará el cierre de bares y restaurantes, pero no de museos, teatros y cines
Las autoridades tomarán la decisión el domingo, en base a la evolución de los casos. En caso de confirmarse, implicará el cierre de bares y restaurantes, pero no de museos, teatros y cines

Los memes más divertidos del sorteo de la Champions League: el duelo entre Messi y Cristiano, en el centro de las bromas

Los memes más divertidos del sorteo de la Champions League: el duelo entre Messi y Cristiano, en el centro de las bromas

Este jueves quedaron conformados los grupos del certamen más importante de Europa
Este jueves quedaron conformados los grupos del certamen más importante de Europa

Los memes más divertidos del sorteo de la Champions League: el duelo entre Messi y Cristiano, en el centro de las bromas

Los memes más divertidos del sorteo de la Champions League: el duelo entre Messi y Cristiano, en el centro de las bromas

Este jueves quedaron conformados los grupos del certamen más importante de Europa
Este jueves quedaron conformados los grupos del certamen más importante de Europa

Quién es Arturo Saldívar: el ministro que se posicionó en contra de declarar inconstitucional la consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

Quién es Arturo Saldívar: el ministro que se posicionó en contra de declarar inconstitucional la consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

El presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación ha sido identificado como un personaje afín a las ideas de Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación ha sido identificado como un personaje afín a las ideas de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Quién es Arturo Saldívar: el ministro que se posicionó en contra de declarar inconstitucional la consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

Quién es Arturo Saldívar: el ministro que se posicionó en contra de declarar inconstitucional la consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

El presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación ha sido identificado como un personaje afín a las ideas de Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación ha sido identificado como un personaje afín a las ideas de Andrés Manuel López Obrador
MAS NOTICIAS