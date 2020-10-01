Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DINNER

Por REUTERSOCT 01
1 de Octubre de 2020

Trump, Biden address virtual version Al Smith Dinner

Start: 01 Oct 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 00:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: REMARKS BY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES MAY BE PRE-RECORDED.

**The virtual event which will broadcast live from The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture**

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden deliver remarks via remote to the 75th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation fund-raising dinner to "benefit the neediest children of New York, regardless of race, creed, or color."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: THE ALFRED E. SMITH MEMORIAL FOUNDATION AND THE ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW YORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quién es Adolfo de la Huerta y por qué causó polémica la reunión de AMLO con sus nietos

Los descendientes del ex presidente mexicano se reunieron con López Obrador en Palacio Nacional
Quién es Adolfo de la Huerta y por qué causó polémica la reunión de AMLO con sus nietos

Los descendientes del ex presidente mexicano se reunieron con López Obrador en Palacio Nacional
Deuda de sangre: el día que García Luna pidió disculpas al Mayo Zambada por el arresto de un narcojunior

Deuda de sangre: el día que García Luna pidió disculpas al Mayo Zambada por el arresto de un narcojunior

Brasil creó en agosto la mayor cantidad de puestos de trabajo formales desde 2010

Paulo Guedes, ministro de Economía, indicó que fueron casi 250.000 los empleos generados el último mes. La popularidad del presidente Jair Bolsonaro está en sus niveles más altos desde el inicio de su mandato
Brasil creó en agosto la mayor cantidad de puestos de trabajo formales desde 2010

Paulo Guedes, ministro de Economía, indicó que fueron casi 250.000 los empleos generados el último mes. La popularidad del presidente Jair Bolsonaro está en sus niveles más altos desde el inicio de su mandato
Convocatorias abiertas: El SENA ofrece cursos de inglés gratis desde casa

Alrededor de dos millones de personas tendrán la oportunidad de acceder a este programa totalmente gratis.
Convocatorias abiertas: El SENA ofrece cursos de inglés gratis desde casa

Alrededor de dos millones de personas tendrán la oportunidad de acceder a este programa totalmente gratis.
Fiscalía descubre fraudes bancarios multimillonarios desde call centers fachada

Se trata de los miembros del Grupo de Delincuencia Común Organizado, ‘Los Call Center’. A través de siete call centers fachada ubicados en Quindío, Caldas y Risaralda, lograron robar más de 5.000 millones de pesos haciéndose pasar por asesores de bancos.
Fiscalía descubre fraudes bancarios multimillonarios desde call centers fachada

Se trata de los miembros del Grupo de Delincuencia Común Organizado, ‘Los Call Center’. A través de siete call centers fachada ubicados en Quindío, Caldas y Risaralda, lograron robar más de 5.000 millones de pesos haciéndose pasar por asesores de bancos.
Con una foto al borde de la censura, “La Mala” desafió las reglas de Instagram

La rapera española logró prender a sus seguidores quienes de inmediato le mostraron su afecto, aunque también recibió críticas fuertes
Con una foto al borde de la censura, “La Mala” desafió las reglas de Instagram

La rapera española logró prender a sus seguidores quienes de inmediato le mostraron su afecto, aunque también recibió críticas fuertes
Pared, tres rivales en el camino y el centro de la muerte: la brillante jugada de Messi en el segundo gol de Barcelona

La Pulga sacó a relucir su talento para cerrar el partido ante Celta, aun con un hombre menos por la expulsión de Lenglet en el primer tiempo
Pared, tres rivales en el camino y el centro de la muerte: la brillante jugada de Messi en el segundo gol de Barcelona

La Pulga sacó a relucir su talento para cerrar el partido ante Celta, aun con un hombre menos por la expulsión de Lenglet en el primer tiempo
Hallan a menores de edad en deplorables condiciones a orillas de un río en el departamento del Huila, suroccidente de Colombia

Los niños se encuentran bajo el cuidado del Bienestar Familiar hasta resolver su situación.
Hallan a menores de edad en deplorables condiciones a orillas de un río en el departamento del Huila, suroccidente de Colombia

Los niños se encuentran bajo el cuidado del Bienestar Familiar hasta resolver su situación.
El suicidio de un niño vinculado al desafío de “Jonathan Galindo” conmociona a Italia: “Los quiero pero tengo que seguir al hombre con capucha”

Ocurrió en Nápoles. Las autoridades sospechan que el menor pudo haber sido víctima de un juego surgido online, protagonizado por un espeluznante “Goofy humano” que supuestamente acosa a mujeres y niños
El suicidio de un niño vinculado al desafío de “Jonathan Galindo” conmociona a Italia: “Los quiero pero tengo que seguir al hombre con capucha”

Ocurrió en Nápoles. Las autoridades sospechan que el menor pudo haber sido víctima de un juego surgido online, protagonizado por un espeluznante “Goofy humano” que supuestamente acosa a mujeres y niños
El actor Shia LaBeouf fue acusado de robo y agresión luego de protagonizar una pelea callejera

La estrella de “Transformers” no se metía en problemas con la justicia desde 2017
El actor Shia LaBeouf fue acusado de robo y agresión luego de protagonizar una pelea callejera

La estrella de “Transformers” no se metía en problemas con la justicia desde 2017
“Vamos a terminar en los cuatro primeros”: Chicote Calderón advirtió un repunte de las Chivas en Liguilla

El lateral aceptó que en el Guadalajara hay presión por los resultados, por lo que sentenció que van a competir en Fiesta Grande de la Liga MX
“Vamos a terminar en los cuatro primeros”: Chicote Calderón advirtió un repunte de las Chivas en Liguilla

El lateral aceptó que en el Guadalajara hay presión por los resultados, por lo que sentenció que van a competir en Fiesta Grande de la Liga MX
Josep Borrell comparecerá el próximo miércoles ante el Parlamento Europeo para exponer sobre la misión diplomática que envió a Venezuela

El alto representante de la Unión Europea se presentará ante el pleno del legislativo supranacional. “No se puede blanquear a un régimen totalitario”, expresó la portavoz del PP en la Eurocámara, Dolors Montserrat
Josep Borrell comparecerá el próximo miércoles ante el Parlamento Europeo para exponer sobre la misión diplomática que envió a Venezuela

El alto representante de la Unión Europea se presentará ante el pleno del legislativo supranacional. “No se puede blanquear a un régimen totalitario”, expresó la portavoz del PP en la Eurocámara, Dolors Montserrat
