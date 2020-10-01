ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DINNER

Trump, Biden address virtual version Al Smith Dinner

Start: 01 Oct 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 00:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: REMARKS BY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES MAY BE PRE-RECORDED.

**The virtual event which will broadcast live from The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture**

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden deliver remarks via remote to the 75th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation fund-raising dinner to "benefit the neediest children of New York, regardless of race, creed, or color."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: THE ALFRED E. SMITH MEMORIAL FOUNDATION AND THE ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW YORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com