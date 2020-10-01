Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR LATROBE

Por REUTERSOCT 01
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden stops in Latrobe during Pennsylvania "train tour"

Start: 30 Sep 2020 22:39 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 01:07 GMT

OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE: 2240GMT - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA

2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

