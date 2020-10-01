ADVISORY SUDAN-POLITICS/

Sudan rebel groups, government finalize peace deal
Start: 03 Oct 2020 07:45 GMT
End: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
JUBA - Rebel groups and Sudanese transitional authorities finalize a peace deal signed last month, ending decades-old conflicts. Regional dignitaries and leaders expected to attend.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - Signing begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SUDAN
DIGITAL: NO USE SUDAN
Source: SUDAN TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sudan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS