ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

ULA launches spy satellite

Start: 01 Oct 2020 03:39 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 04:01 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LAUNCH WAS POSTPONED FROM SEPTEMBER 27 UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST

=========

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - A United Launch Alliance Delta-4 Heavy rocket launches a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.

SCHEDULE:

0402GMT - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Source: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com