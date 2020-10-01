ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CARGO-CAPTURE -- UPDATED DATE

Cygnus cargo craft arrives at the ISS
Start: 04 Oct 2020 07:30 GMT
End: 04 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
SPACE - Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo craft arrives at the International Space Station.
SCHEDULE:
0745GMT - Rendezvous
0915GMT - Capture
1100GMT - Installation
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: In space
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
