ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CARGO-CAPTURE -- UPDATED DATE

Cygnus cargo craft arrives at the ISS

Start: 04 Oct 2020 07:30 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

SPACE - Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo craft arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Rendezvous

0915GMT - Capture

1100GMT - Installation

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

