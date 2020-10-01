Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

Por REUTERSOCT 01
25 de Septiembre de 2020

2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced

Start: 09 Oct 2020 08:45 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 09:45 GMT

OSLO - The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

SCHEDULE:

0855GMT - Interior of Nobel Institute

- Behind the scenes - Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and Olav Njølstad, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, from inside adjoining room immediately before the door opens.

0900GMT - Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, announces the prize. The announcement will be in English only

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NRK FOR POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México
“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México

“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México
“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México

En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta
Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta

En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta
Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta

Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre
El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre

Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre
El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre

Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix
" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix

Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix
" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix

La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano
Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano

La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano
Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano

“Raterillo, la próxima atente a las consecuencias”: “Barby” Juárez denunció robo en su casa

“Raterillo, la próxima atente a las consecuencias”: “Barby” Juárez denunció robo en su casa

“Raterillo, la próxima atente a las consecuencias”: “Barby” Juárez denunció robo en su casa

“Raterillo, la próxima atente a las consecuencias”: “Barby” Juárez denunció robo en su casa

Control de las empresas fantasma y certeza jurídica: así son las nuevas facultades del SAT para fiscalizar contribuyentes

Control de las empresas fantasma y certeza jurídica: así son las nuevas facultades del SAT para fiscalizar contribuyentes

La jefa del SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, también explicó que las medidas no aplicarán para la todos los contribuyentes, sino para casos específicos
La jefa del SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, también explicó que las medidas no aplicarán para la todos los contribuyentes, sino para casos específicos

Control de las empresas fantasma y certeza jurídica: así son las nuevas facultades del SAT para fiscalizar contribuyentes

Control de las empresas fantasma y certeza jurídica: así son las nuevas facultades del SAT para fiscalizar contribuyentes

La jefa del SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, también explicó que las medidas no aplicarán para la todos los contribuyentes, sino para casos específicos
La jefa del SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, también explicó que las medidas no aplicarán para la todos los contribuyentes, sino para casos específicos

Prácticamente estuvo embarazada una década: tiene 31 años, 11 hijos y quiere tres más

Prácticamente estuvo embarazada una década: tiene 31 años, 11 hijos y quiere tres más

Britni comparte instantáneas de la vida con su inmensa familia en su página de Instagram, donde ha obtenido más de 7.000 seguidores.
Britni comparte instantáneas de la vida con su inmensa familia en su página de Instagram, donde ha obtenido más de 7.000 seguidores.

Prácticamente estuvo embarazada una década: tiene 31 años, 11 hijos y quiere tres más

Prácticamente estuvo embarazada una década: tiene 31 años, 11 hijos y quiere tres más

Britni comparte instantáneas de la vida con su inmensa familia en su página de Instagram, donde ha obtenido más de 7.000 seguidores.
Britni comparte instantáneas de la vida con su inmensa familia en su página de Instagram, donde ha obtenido más de 7.000 seguidores.

“Eran fondos sin control”: López Obrador garantizó apoyos para beneficiarios de fideicomisos que desaparecerán, pero se hará una revisión

“Eran fondos sin control”: López Obrador garantizó apoyos para beneficiarios de fideicomisos que desaparecerán, pero se hará una revisión

“Queremos revisar para que no haya aviadores, así se entiende mejor, pero no significa que no nos importa la ciencia, la cultura, el deporte”, dijo el presidente de México
“Queremos revisar para que no haya aviadores, así se entiende mejor, pero no significa que no nos importa la ciencia, la cultura, el deporte”, dijo el presidente de México

“Eran fondos sin control”: López Obrador garantizó apoyos para beneficiarios de fideicomisos que desaparecerán, pero se hará una revisión

“Eran fondos sin control”: López Obrador garantizó apoyos para beneficiarios de fideicomisos que desaparecerán, pero se hará una revisión

“Queremos revisar para que no haya aviadores, así se entiende mejor, pero no significa que no nos importa la ciencia, la cultura, el deporte”, dijo el presidente de México
“Queremos revisar para que no haya aviadores, así se entiende mejor, pero no significa que no nos importa la ciencia, la cultura, el deporte”, dijo el presidente de México

Estados Unidos, Francia y Rusia exigieron en conjunto un alto el fuego “inmediato” en Nagorno Karabaj

Estados Unidos, Francia y Rusia exigieron en conjunto un alto el fuego “inmediato” en Nagorno Karabaj

Los países mandatarios del Grupo de Minsk, creado para la mediación del histórico conflicto, señalaron que Armenia y Azerbaiyán deben reanudar las negociaciones sin imponer condiciones
Los países mandatarios del Grupo de Minsk, creado para la mediación del histórico conflicto, señalaron que Armenia y Azerbaiyán deben reanudar las negociaciones sin imponer condiciones

Estados Unidos, Francia y Rusia exigieron en conjunto un alto el fuego “inmediato” en Nagorno Karabaj

Estados Unidos, Francia y Rusia exigieron en conjunto un alto el fuego “inmediato” en Nagorno Karabaj

Los países mandatarios del Grupo de Minsk, creado para la mediación del histórico conflicto, señalaron que Armenia y Azerbaiyán deben reanudar las negociaciones sin imponer condiciones
Los países mandatarios del Grupo de Minsk, creado para la mediación del histórico conflicto, señalaron que Armenia y Azerbaiyán deben reanudar las negociaciones sin imponer condiciones

México pagará esta semana los anticipos por las vacunas contra COVID-19

México pagará esta semana los anticipos por las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Acabo de tomar la decisión”, dijo el presidente López Obardor
“Acabo de tomar la decisión”, dijo el presidente López Obardor

México pagará esta semana los anticipos por las vacunas contra COVID-19

México pagará esta semana los anticipos por las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Acabo de tomar la decisión”, dijo el presidente López Obardor
“Acabo de tomar la decisión”, dijo el presidente López Obardor

Lewis Hamilton recordó el día que conoció personalmente a su ídolo, Muhammad Ali

Lewis Hamilton recordó el día que conoció personalmente a su ídolo, Muhammad Ali

El piloto británico escribió una carta sobre la influencia que tuvo el mítico ex boxeador en su vida y del momento en el que se cruzaron por primera vez
El piloto británico escribió una carta sobre la influencia que tuvo el mítico ex boxeador en su vida y del momento en el que se cruzaron por primera vez

Lewis Hamilton recordó el día que conoció personalmente a su ídolo, Muhammad Ali

Lewis Hamilton recordó el día que conoció personalmente a su ídolo, Muhammad Ali

El piloto británico escribió una carta sobre la influencia que tuvo el mítico ex boxeador en su vida y del momento en el que se cruzaron por primera vez
El piloto británico escribió una carta sobre la influencia que tuvo el mítico ex boxeador en su vida y del momento en el que se cruzaron por primera vez
MAS NOTICIAS