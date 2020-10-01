ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced
Start: 09 Oct 2020 08:45 GMT
End: 09 Oct 2020 09:45 GMT
OSLO - The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
SCHEDULE:
0855GMT - Interior of Nobel Institute
- Behind the scenes - Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and Olav Njølstad, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, from inside adjoining room immediately before the door opens.
0900GMT - Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, announces the prize. The announcement will be in English only
