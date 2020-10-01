Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING --POSTPONED

Por REUTERSOCT 01
24 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO briefing on coronavirus outbreak

Start: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: BRIEFING NOW EXPECTED ON OCTOBER 2.

==

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reporte del régimen de Maduro: Venezuela superó los 75 mil casos de coronavirus y llegó a 628 muertos

Las autoridades localizaron 759 nuevos contagios de COVID-19 y siete fallecidos en las últimas 24 horas
Un grupo neonazi realizó acciones antisemitas coordinadas en toda Escandinavia durante el Yom Kipur

El Congreso Judío Mundial y el Simon Wiesenthal instaron a las naciones a que sigan el ejemplo de Finlandia, que prohibió el Movimiento de Resistencia Nórdico y su propaganda violenta
Polémica por los influencers a los que se les paga por promocionar universidades en las que no estudiaron

Son posteos donde no se deja en claro que se trata de contenido patrocinado. Los usuarios critican su falta de ética
Las primeras imágenes de Diego Urik detenido en Jalisco: cayó el principal sospechoso del asesinato de Jessica González

El principal sospechoso del caso fue detenido a las afueras de un hotel, resultado de los trabajos de investigación
Como en la película de “Coco", niño de Jalisco cantó “Recuérdame” a su bisabuela y derritió a México

La dulce escena fue grabada en video y se viralizó en redes sociales
Anticipan derrama económica de 112,898 millones de pesos por turismo nacional al cierre de 2020

México concluirá el 2020 con 59 millones de turistas nacionales, informó Sectur
Infonavit amplió programa Unamos Créditos por segunda ocasión

Se otorgarán 20,000 créditos más para este año, por lo que en total se espera una colocación de 48,000 financiamientos
Twitter eliminó 130 cuentas falsas que buscaban desinformar durante el debate presidencial de EEUU: “Parecían originarse en Irán”

Los tuits tuvieron muy baja repercusión y no impactaron en la conversación pública. La red social continuará con sus investigaciones para dar más detalles del hecho
No cesa la violencia en Guanajuato: se registraron 13 asesinatos en 24 horas

Una serie de hechos muestran la forma en que el crimen organizado ha logrado acaparar el control de los negocios en Guanajuato. Esta semana un menor murió durante un ataque a una tortillería
Mapa del coronavirus en México 1 de octubre: CDMX, el foco rojo con más casos activos y más defunciones

La cifra de contagios acumulados de coronavirus en México ascendió a 743,216, mientras que el número de fallecimientos a 77,646
El régimen de Xi Jinping bloquea más protestas en Hong Kong: arrestó a 60 manifestantes prodemocráticos en el Día Nacional de China

Las autoridades negaron los permisos para una concentración y desplegaron a más de 6.000 agentes para evitar las manifestaciones contra el gobierno de Beijing
El regreso de RBD: por qué Dulce María y Alfonso Herrera no estarán en “Ser o parecer”

Christian Chávez explicó las razones detrás de las ausencias de sus ex compañeros
