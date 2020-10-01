Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/

Por REUTERSOCT 01
1 de Octubre de 2020

Day 2 of EU leaders summit in Brussels

Start: 02 Oct 2020 05:30 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet for a second day as they hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation, as well as external relations, in particular relations with Turkey and with China as well as Brexit.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT approx arrivals

0730GMT aprox roundtable

TIME TBC news conferences including Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Angela Merkel

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Afore: cómo retirar los recursos de un familiar en caso de fallecimiento

La Consar reveló que existen dos tipos de beneficiarios y cuáles son los requisitos para realizar el trámite
Afore: cómo retirar los recursos de un familiar en caso de fallecimiento

La Consar reveló que existen dos tipos de beneficiarios y cuáles son los requisitos para realizar el trámite
Mi Beca para Empezar: este 1 de octubre se realizó el depósito para útiles y uniformes a estudiantes de nuevo ingreso

Aquellos estudiantes que aún se encuentran en periodo de validación, una vez confirmados los datos, se realizará el depósito
Mi Beca para Empezar: este 1 de octubre se realizó el depósito para útiles y uniformes a estudiantes de nuevo ingreso

Aquellos estudiantes que aún se encuentran en periodo de validación, una vez confirmados los datos, se realizará el depósito
El encuentro de Irina Baeva con Sarah Jessica Parker: “En Nueva York las cosas locas se hacen realidad”

La actriz compartió algunas postales al lado de la actriz internacional
El encuentro de Irina Baeva con Sarah Jessica Parker: “En Nueva York las cosas locas se hacen realidad”

La actriz compartió algunas postales al lado de la actriz internacional
Cuáles son las restricciones que impuso Pedro Sánchez y provocaron la ruptura total entre Madrid y La Moncloa

El gobierno central endureció las medidas para contener los rebrotes en la capital española a pesar de la negativa de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta comunal, que anticipó que recurrirá a la Justicia
Cuáles son las restricciones que impuso Pedro Sánchez y provocaron la ruptura total entre Madrid y La Moncloa

El gobierno central endureció las medidas para contener los rebrotes en la capital española a pesar de la negativa de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta comunal, que anticipó que recurrirá a la Justicia
El boom de los “aviones motel”, la tendencia que excita a las parejas chilenas en la pandemia

Tras meses de encierro y con dificultades para viajar, la reapertura de estos refugios para el amor son bienvenidos por las parejas que buscan quebrar la rutina o reencontrarse de una manera atrevida.
El boom de los “aviones motel”, la tendencia que excita a las parejas chilenas en la pandemia

Tras meses de encierro y con dificultades para viajar, la reapertura de estos refugios para el amor son bienvenidos por las parejas que buscan quebrar la rutina o reencontrarse de una manera atrevida.
"No son una alternativa”: experto del INER advierte que cigarros electrónicos también crean adicción

Un neumólogo del INER asegura que un consumidor de cigarro electrónico tiene cuatro veces más riesgo de terminar fumando también uno de tabaco
"No son una alternativa”: experto del INER advierte que cigarros electrónicos también crean adicción

Un neumólogo del INER asegura que un consumidor de cigarro electrónico tiene cuatro veces más riesgo de terminar fumando también uno de tabaco
Comisión de la Verdad denuncia restricción al acceso de la información

“La falta de entrega de información acarrea obstáculos concretos al cumplimiento de nuestra misión la cual es esclarecer lo ocurrido con base en un ejercicio de verificación y contrastación serio y profesional de las fuentes”, aseveró el comisionado Alejandro Valencia.
Comisión de la Verdad denuncia restricción al acceso de la información

“La falta de entrega de información acarrea obstáculos concretos al cumplimiento de nuestra misión la cual es esclarecer lo ocurrido con base en un ejercicio de verificación y contrastación serio y profesional de las fuentes”, aseveró el comisionado Alejandro Valencia.
“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México
“Tenemos disponibles 10,000 millones”: López Obrador aseguró que esta semana se pagarán los anticipos para las vacunas contra COVID-19

“Ya hay ofrecimientos de empresas; nada más estamos revisando de que haya seriedad en los acuerdos”, dijo el presidente de México
En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta
En vivo: la SCJN sesiona sobre constitucionalidad de la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

Durante su conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aseguró que sería lamentable que la SCJN declare inconstitucional la consulta
Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre
Alfonso Durazo presentará su renuncia a la SSP: aspira a la gubernatura de Sonora

El funcionario deberá presentar su renuncia antes del 31 de octubre
Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix
Su padre desarrolló demencia y ella decidió hacer un documental sorprendentemente divertido en el que lo mata una y otra vez

" Dick Johnson Is Dead" es el nombre de la cinta que estrena este viernes por Netflix
La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano
La campaña de Joe Biden aseguró que se presentará al segundo debate contra Donald Trump

Después del caótico cara a cara en Cleveland, más de un demócrata había sugerido que el ex vicepresidente de Barack Obama no debería asistir a Miami para volver a enfrentarse con el líder republicano
