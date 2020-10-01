Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- SCHEDULE TBA --

Por REUTERSOCT 01
1 de Octubre de 2020

Day 2 of EU leaders summit in Brussels

Start: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 02 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet for a second day as they hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation, as well as external relations, in particular relations with Turkey and with China as well as Brexit.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Yolanda Reyes, la escritora que ha dedicado décadas a la educación infantil en Hispanoamérica.

Yolanda Reyes, la ganadora del XVI Premio iberoamericano SM de literatura infantil y juvenil,desde 1994 dedicó la mayoría de sus trabajos e investigaciones a la literatura sobre la niñez.
Jalisciense sobrevivió a más de 500 picaduras de abejas cuando trabajaba en lo alto de un poste

Autoridades de Protección Civil informaron que sufrió un shock anafiláctico y su estado es grave
Jalisciense sobrevivió a más de 500 picaduras de abejas cuando trabajaba en lo alto de un poste

Autoridades de Protección Civil informaron que sufrió un shock anafiláctico y su estado es grave
El “Mi Jefe”, el presunto nuevo líder de La Unión Tepito

Su dirección comenzó luego de que El “Benito” y El “Lunares” fueron detenidos por las autoridades
El “Mi Jefe”, el presunto nuevo líder de La Unión Tepito

Su dirección comenzó luego de que El “Benito” y El “Lunares” fueron detenidos por las autoridades
Defensa y Justicia buscará seguir con su racha ganadora y sumar un nuevo triunfo ante Delfín en Ecuador: hora, TV y formaciones

El equipo de Hernán Crespo ganó sus últimas dos presentaciones y se mantiene segundo en el Grupo G detrás del Santos, de Brasil. Transmite Fox Sports
Defensa y Justicia buscará seguir con su racha ganadora y sumar un nuevo triunfo ante Delfín en Ecuador: hora, TV y formaciones

El equipo de Hernán Crespo ganó sus últimas dos presentaciones y se mantiene segundo en el Grupo G detrás del Santos, de Brasil. Transmite Fox Sports
Aumentó el robo de Gas LP desde que la 4T inició su estrategia contra el huachicol

Las tomas registradas en apenas un año y ocho meses, suman tres veces más que las reportadas durante la administración pasada
Aumentó el robo de Gas LP desde que la 4T inició su estrategia contra el huachicol

Las tomas registradas en apenas un año y ocho meses, suman tres veces más que las reportadas durante la administración pasada
La racha desfavorable que intentarán romper Barcelona y Lionel Messi en su visita a Celta de Vigo: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Ronald Koeman se enfrenta al primer gran desafío en Balaídos, un estadio complicado para el equipo azulgrana en donde se le niega la victoria desde hace cinco años
La racha desfavorable que intentarán romper Barcelona y Lionel Messi en su visita a Celta de Vigo: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Ronald Koeman se enfrenta al primer gran desafío en Balaídos, un estadio complicado para el equipo azulgrana en donde se le niega la victoria desde hace cinco años
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del jueves 1° de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este jueves?
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del jueves 1° de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este jueves?
Inicia la campaña de vacunación contra la influenza: quiénes serán los primeros

El 1 de octubre arranca la campaña de vacunación en la Ciudad de México
Inicia la campaña de vacunación contra la influenza: quiénes serán los primeros

El 1 de octubre arranca la campaña de vacunación en la Ciudad de México
Un nuevo enojo de Marcelo Gallardo en conferencia de prensa: “Me parece una cosa totalmente estúpida”

El director técnico de River no ocultó su fastidio por tener que brindar la conferencia de prensa con barbijo, pese a no tener a nadie a su alrededor
Un nuevo enojo de Marcelo Gallardo en conferencia de prensa: “Me parece una cosa totalmente estúpida”

El director técnico de River no ocultó su fastidio por tener que brindar la conferencia de prensa con barbijo, pese a no tener a nadie a su alrededor
Tras el informe de la ONU, un general venezolano calificó de “aberrante y nauseabundo” que haya oficiales torturando a compañeros de armas

José Salazar Heredia reaccionó con indignación ante las revelaciones del trabajo de la Misión Internacional de las Naciones Unidas y se pregunta: “¿En qué momento de la carrera militar se les torció la mente?”
Tras el informe de la ONU, un general venezolano calificó de “aberrante y nauseabundo” que haya oficiales torturando a compañeros de armas

José Salazar Heredia reaccionó con indignación ante las revelaciones del trabajo de la Misión Internacional de las Naciones Unidas y se pregunta: “¿En qué momento de la carrera militar se les torció la mente?”
Confirmaron el divorcio de Vicente Fernández Jr. y Karina Ortegón tras un tormentoso proceso

El cantante incluso fue acusado por presunta violencia familiar, acoso sexual a una menor, así como diversas amenazas
Confirmaron el divorcio de Vicente Fernández Jr. y Karina Ortegón tras un tormentoso proceso

El cantante incluso fue acusado por presunta violencia familiar, acoso sexual a una menor, así como diversas amenazas
Encontraron decenas de cubrebocas de la pandemia en las playas de Cancún

Se encontraron dos piezas por cada kilómetro cuadrado flotando en superficie
Encontraron decenas de cubrebocas de la pandemia en las playas de Cancún

Se encontraron dos piezas por cada kilómetro cuadrado flotando en superficie
