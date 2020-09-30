ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/ITALY-NEWSER

US Secretary of State Pompeo and Italian FM Di Maio give newser
Start: 30 Sep 2020 12:15 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 12:39 GMT
ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio give a joint news conference.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / ITALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Representa un aumento de dos puntos porcentuales en comparación con el mismo periodo del año pasado, con un fuerte incremento desde febrero de este año, cuando se situaba en 11,6%, antes del inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus
MAS NOTICIAS