ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Por REUTERSSEP 30
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate in Ohio

Start: 30 Sep 2020 01:04 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 02:30 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cámara de Diputados aprobó en comisiones la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos

Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta
Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta
“Le voy a tumbar todas las pecas y van a quedar regadas”: Mario Cázares quiere pelear con Canelo bajo cualquier condición

El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando
El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando
Franco Soldano erró dos chances claras de gol para Boca ante Libertad y estallaron los memes

El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva
El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva
“¡Dejen de acosarme!”: Max Ehrich explotó después de su rompimiento con Demi Lovato

El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado
El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado
“Una enorme mentira”: José Juan Macías aseguró que no está peleado con la directiva de Chivas

El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana
El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana
Candidato de Morena acusado de intentar asesinar a su esposa enfrentará su juicio en libertad

Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma
Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma
Van contra ex funcionarios por irregularidades en el caso Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre

Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015
Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015
AMLO reveló el secreto se su vestuario: “Tengo un buen sastre, ya también es de Ecatepec”

EN VIVO: primer debate presidencial en Estados Unidos entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones
Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones
“Todas las ciudades fronterizas de Tamaulipas son un polvorín”: la lucha por el cobro de piso

Con el control del territorio se gana el derecho del cobro de dinero para pasar mercancías ilícitas y personas, de ahí la disputa violenta entre ciudades como Nuevo Laredo, dice especialista
Con el control del territorio se gana el derecho del cobro de dinero para pasar mercancías ilícitas y personas, de ahí la disputa violenta entre ciudades como Nuevo Laredo, dice especialista
101 mexicanos combaten incendios forestales en California, Estados Unidos

Su tarea es crear líneas de contención para evitar que el fuego se extienda por el bosque de secuoyas
Su tarea es crear líneas de contención para evitar que el fuego se extienda por el bosque de secuoyas
En octubre entrará en vigor NOM para asegurar la venta de “litros de a litro” en gasolineras del país

La Secretaría de Economía informó que esta Norma Oficial Mexicana evitará que los consumidores y las empresas sean víctimas de robo por parte en algunas estaciones de servicio
La Secretaría de Economía informó que esta Norma Oficial Mexicana evitará que los consumidores y las empresas sean víctimas de robo por parte en algunas estaciones de servicio
