ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate in Ohio

Start: 30 Sep 2020 01:04 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 02:30 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com