Martes 29 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-VENUE

Por REUTERSSEP 30
29 de Septiembre de 2020

Preparations for the first presidential debate in Cleveland

Start: 29 Sep 2020 18:39 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 01:04 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - Views from inside and outside the Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland where U.S. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold their first presidential debate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

LBM cortó relación con Atlético Ensenada por no tener “garantías para su participación”

LBM cortó relación con Atlético Ensenada por no tener “garantías para su participación”

Un escándalo más se sumó a la Liga de Balompié Mexicano y desafilió al club de Baja California a semanas de empezar el torneo inaugural
Un escándalo más se sumó a la Liga de Balompié Mexicano y desafilió al club de Baja California a semanas de empezar el torneo inaugural

LBM cortó relación con Atlético Ensenada por no tener “garantías para su participación”

LBM cortó relación con Atlético Ensenada por no tener “garantías para su participación”

Un escándalo más se sumó a la Liga de Balompié Mexicano y desafilió al club de Baja California a semanas de empezar el torneo inaugural
Un escándalo más se sumó a la Liga de Balompié Mexicano y desafilió al club de Baja California a semanas de empezar el torneo inaugural

INE inició revisión de firmas sobre la consulta de juicio a ex presidentes

INE inició revisión de firmas sobre la consulta de juicio a ex presidentes

Si se acumula el respaldo del 2% de la Lista Nominal, seguirá una muestra probabilística para verificar la autenticidad del apoyo y ello requerirá la visita personal a los seleccionados
Si se acumula el respaldo del 2% de la Lista Nominal, seguirá una muestra probabilística para verificar la autenticidad del apoyo y ello requerirá la visita personal a los seleccionados

INE inició revisión de firmas sobre la consulta de juicio a ex presidentes

INE inició revisión de firmas sobre la consulta de juicio a ex presidentes

Si se acumula el respaldo del 2% de la Lista Nominal, seguirá una muestra probabilística para verificar la autenticidad del apoyo y ello requerirá la visita personal a los seleccionados
Si se acumula el respaldo del 2% de la Lista Nominal, seguirá una muestra probabilística para verificar la autenticidad del apoyo y ello requerirá la visita personal a los seleccionados

Emiten alerta migratoria y ficha roja de la Interpol contra Diego, acusado del feminicidio de Jessica

Emiten alerta migratoria y ficha roja de la Interpol contra Diego, acusado del feminicidio de Jessica

Además, la Fiscalía General de Michoacán ofrece una recompensa de 1,000,000 pesos a quien de información que permita dar con su paradero y posterior detención
Además, la Fiscalía General de Michoacán ofrece una recompensa de 1,000,000 pesos a quien de información que permita dar con su paradero y posterior detención

Emiten alerta migratoria y ficha roja de la Interpol contra Diego, acusado del feminicidio de Jessica

Emiten alerta migratoria y ficha roja de la Interpol contra Diego, acusado del feminicidio de Jessica

Además, la Fiscalía General de Michoacán ofrece una recompensa de 1,000,000 pesos a quien de información que permita dar con su paradero y posterior detención
Además, la Fiscalía General de Michoacán ofrece una recompensa de 1,000,000 pesos a quien de información que permita dar con su paradero y posterior detención

Cámara de Diputados aprobó en comisiones la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos

Cámara de Diputados aprobó en comisiones la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos

Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta
Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta

Cámara de Diputados aprobó en comisiones la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos

Cámara de Diputados aprobó en comisiones la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos

Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta
Los críticos aseguran que es un gran golpe a diversos sectores, incluido el científico, el deporte, los derechos humanos, el cine y muchos más; la oposición se retiró de la discusión en protesta

“Le voy a tumbar todas las pecas y van a quedar regadas”: Mario Cázares quiere pelear con Canelo bajo cualquier condición

“Le voy a tumbar todas las pecas y van a quedar regadas”: Mario Cázares quiere pelear con Canelo bajo cualquier condición

El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando
El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando

“Le voy a tumbar todas las pecas y van a quedar regadas”: Mario Cázares quiere pelear con Canelo bajo cualquier condición

“Le voy a tumbar todas las pecas y van a quedar regadas”: Mario Cázares quiere pelear con Canelo bajo cualquier condición

El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando
El boxeador de 30 de edad recordó cuando le ganó a Saúl Álvarez en 2004 en una pelea amateur, donde incluso, aseguró que lo dejó llorando

Franco Soldano erró dos chances claras de gol para Boca ante Libertad y estallaron los memes

Franco Soldano erró dos chances claras de gol para Boca ante Libertad y estallaron los memes

El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva
El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva

Franco Soldano erró dos chances claras de gol para Boca ante Libertad y estallaron los memes

Franco Soldano erró dos chances claras de gol para Boca ante Libertad y estallaron los memes

El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva
El delantero tuvo en sus pies la posibilidad de romper el marcador en el primer tiempo, pero falló frente a las buenas reacciones del arquero uruguayo Martín Silva

“¡Dejen de acosarme!”: Max Ehrich explotó después de su rompimiento con Demi Lovato

“¡Dejen de acosarme!”: Max Ehrich explotó después de su rompimiento con Demi Lovato

El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado
El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado

“¡Dejen de acosarme!”: Max Ehrich explotó después de su rompimiento con Demi Lovato

“¡Dejen de acosarme!”: Max Ehrich explotó después de su rompimiento con Demi Lovato

El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado
El actor dijo que se enteró de que había roto su relación con la cantante a través de la prensa y denunció ser acosado

“Una enorme mentira”: José Juan Macías aseguró que no está peleado con la directiva de Chivas

“Una enorme mentira”: José Juan Macías aseguró que no está peleado con la directiva de Chivas

El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana
El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana

“Una enorme mentira”: José Juan Macías aseguró que no está peleado con la directiva de Chivas

“Una enorme mentira”: José Juan Macías aseguró que no está peleado con la directiva de Chivas

El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana
El columnista había asegurado que el delantero rojiblanco estaba molesto por la convocatoria a la selección mexicana

Candidato de Morena acusado de intentar asesinar a su esposa enfrentará su juicio en libertad

Candidato de Morena acusado de intentar asesinar a su esposa enfrentará su juicio en libertad

Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma
Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma

Candidato de Morena acusado de intentar asesinar a su esposa enfrentará su juicio en libertad

Candidato de Morena acusado de intentar asesinar a su esposa enfrentará su juicio en libertad

Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma
Según la esposa de Germán M.S del estado de Hidalgo, el hombre se encuentra en campaña en Mineral de la Reforma

Van contra ex funcionarios por irregularidades en el caso Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre

Van contra ex funcionarios por irregularidades en el caso Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre

Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015
Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015

Van contra ex funcionarios por irregularidades en el caso Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre

Van contra ex funcionarios por irregularidades en el caso Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre

Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015
Luego de no haberle encontrado responsabilidad por presuntos delitos de trata, el priista fue exonerado en 2015

AMLO reveló el secreto se su vestuario: “Tengo un buen sastre, ya también es de Ecatepec”

AMLO reveló el secreto se su vestuario: “Tengo un buen sastre, ya también es de Ecatepec”

AMLO reveló el secreto se su vestuario: “Tengo un buen sastre, ya también es de Ecatepec”

AMLO reveló el secreto se su vestuario: “Tengo un buen sastre, ya también es de Ecatepec”

EN VIVO: primer debate presidencial en Estados Unidos entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

EN VIVO: primer debate presidencial en Estados Unidos entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones
Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones

EN VIVO: primer debate presidencial en Estados Unidos entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

EN VIVO: primer debate presidencial en Estados Unidos entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones
Los candidatos se enfrentan en la ciudad de Cleveland, en el estado de Ohio, a 35 días de las elecciones
MAS NOTICIAS