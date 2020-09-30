ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden stops in New Alexandria on "train tour" through Pennsylvania
Start: 30 Sep 2020 20:31 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 21:31 GMT
New Alexandria, PENNSYLVANIA - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.
2030GMT APPROX - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania
