ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden stops in New Alexandria on "train tour" through Pennsylvania

Start: 30 Sep 2020 20:31 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 21:31 GMT

New Alexandria, PENNSYLVANIA - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT APPROX - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tras las denuncias de racismo en el clásico de Francia, Neymar y Álvaro González no serán sancionados: las razones de la polémica

En el clásico entre el PSG y el Olympique de Marsella hubo cinco expulsados. Por su parte, esta semana comenzará a regir la suspensión de Ángel Di María por haber escupido a un rival
Lo secuestraron afuera de su oficina y apareció muerto: Carlos Ignacio Beltrán, presidente municipal en Chihuahua

El vocero de la Fiscalía General del Estado, Carlos Huerta, confirmó que el alcalde Carlos Ignacio Beltrán fue localizado sin vida
Rusia denunció la presencia de mercenarios sirios y libios en los combates en Nagorno Karabaj

“Según informaciones recibidas, a la zona del conflicto están arribando integrantes de grupos armados ilegales”, señaló el Kremlin en un comunicado. Autoridades armenias han informado que Turquía está detrás de su llegada
Durísimo mensaje de Carmen Aristegui a Ciro Gómez Leyva: “Increíble que quien ya se hundió en el fango se siga hundiendo”

El comunicador había dicho que la investigación de la periodista y su equipo, que derivó en el procesamiento de Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, ex dirigente del PRI capitalino, era una “fake news”
“¿Eso es feminismo?”: Claudia Sheinbaum señaló el lenguaje de manifestantes hacia mujeres policías como “clasista y denigrante”

La Jefa de Gobierno mencionó que buscará a Amnistía Internacional para “perfeccionar el protocolo” y evaluar la participación de la policía capitalina
La tasa de desempleo de agosto en Colombia se ubicó en 16,8%

El Dane informó este miércoles que el desempleo en Colombia durante agosto de 2020 fue de 16,8%, un aumento de seis puntos porcentuales frente al mismo mes del año anterior (10,8%).
“Las acolchonadas”: así eran las celdas de castigo en Puente Grande, la cruel prisión que albergó a los criminales más peligrosos

Detrás de los muros de la prisión de máxima seguridad se ocultaba un cuarto de la “muerte”
Florida podría no tener los resultados de la elección presidencial el 3 de noviembre

La combinación entre el récord de electores que emitirán su voto por correo y la estrecha diferencia en la intención de voto de los candidatos podría una demora en el anuncio del ganador de este estado pendular clave
Escándalo en Bolivia: a días del partido ante la Argentina, ordenaron a varios jugadores abandonar la selección

El club Oriente Petrolero retiró a tres futbolistas del combinado por una interna dirigencial. El equipo debe enfrentar a Brasil el 8 de octubre y al conjunto de Lionel Scaloni el 13
Ganar 30,000 pesos al mes en época de crisis y cómo Cabify se convirtió en alternativa para cientos de desempleados

Entre abril y agosto, la incorporación de conductores nuevos creció en un 200%, por lo que se ha vuelto una opción de empleo ante la emergencia del COVID-19
Betis puso transferible a Diego Lainez: cuatro equipos de La Liga lo buscan

El conjunto verdiblanco busca que el mediocampista mexicano tenga más minutos en el fútbol español
“El Infierno” fue inspirado por él: Damián Alcázar reviró a Felipe Calderón por mensaje sobre “La Ley de Herodes”

El actor asegura que le película de El Infierno esta inspirada en el sexenio de Felipe Calderón
