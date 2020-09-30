Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR LATROBE

Por REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden stops in Latrobe during Pennsylvania "train tour"

Start: 30 Sep 2020 22:39 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 23:39 GMT

OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE: 2240GMT - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA

2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No Use USA. No Use VOA.

Digital: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE BY UNIVISION, BBC AMERICA OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PROPERTIES. EDITED VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH. NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cynthia Rodríguez se vistió de colegiala para recordar a Britney Spears

Cynthia Rodríguez se vistió de colegiala para recordar a Britney Spears

En el aniversario número 22 del tema “Baby One More Time”, la presentadora se declaró fan de la cantante pop estadounidense
En el aniversario número 22 del tema “Baby One More Time”, la presentadora se declaró fan de la cantante pop estadounidense

Cynthia Rodríguez se vistió de colegiala para recordar a Britney Spears

Cynthia Rodríguez se vistió de colegiala para recordar a Britney Spears

En el aniversario número 22 del tema “Baby One More Time”, la presentadora se declaró fan de la cantante pop estadounidense
En el aniversario número 22 del tema “Baby One More Time”, la presentadora se declaró fan de la cantante pop estadounidense

Fiorentina prepara una oferta “imposible de rechazar” por uno de los titulares del River de Marcelo Gallardo

Fiorentina prepara una oferta “imposible de rechazar” por uno de los titulares del River de Marcelo Gallardo

En Italia afirman que el futbolista de 24 años podría estar transitando las últimas horas en el elenco millonario
En Italia afirman que el futbolista de 24 años podría estar transitando las últimas horas en el elenco millonario

Fiorentina prepara una oferta “imposible de rechazar” por uno de los titulares del River de Marcelo Gallardo

Fiorentina prepara una oferta “imposible de rechazar” por uno de los titulares del River de Marcelo Gallardo

En Italia afirman que el futbolista de 24 años podría estar transitando las últimas horas en el elenco millonario
En Italia afirman que el futbolista de 24 años podría estar transitando las últimas horas en el elenco millonario

Henrique Capriles anunció que no participará de las elecciones parlamentarias convocadas por la dictadura de Maduro si no son aplazadas

Henrique Capriles anunció que no participará de las elecciones parlamentarias convocadas por la dictadura de Maduro si no son aplazadas

El dirigente opositor pidió que los comicios sean postergados para que la Unión Europea (UE) pueda participar como observador y así darle transparencia al proceso electoral
El dirigente opositor pidió que los comicios sean postergados para que la Unión Europea (UE) pueda participar como observador y así darle transparencia al proceso electoral

Henrique Capriles anunció que no participará de las elecciones parlamentarias convocadas por la dictadura de Maduro si no son aplazadas

Henrique Capriles anunció que no participará de las elecciones parlamentarias convocadas por la dictadura de Maduro si no son aplazadas

El dirigente opositor pidió que los comicios sean postergados para que la Unión Europea (UE) pueda participar como observador y así darle transparencia al proceso electoral
El dirigente opositor pidió que los comicios sean postergados para que la Unión Europea (UE) pueda participar como observador y así darle transparencia al proceso electoral

“Todas esas mujeres policías a las que agrediste son más fuertes que tú”: la dura carta de una oficial a manifestantes que la agredieron

“Todas esas mujeres policías a las que agrediste son más fuertes que tú”: la dura carta de una oficial a manifestantes que la agredieron

El escrito amenaza con que algún día dejarán de obedecer al gobierno para poner orden a su manera
El escrito amenaza con que algún día dejarán de obedecer al gobierno para poner orden a su manera

“Todas esas mujeres policías a las que agrediste son más fuertes que tú”: la dura carta de una oficial a manifestantes que la agredieron

“Todas esas mujeres policías a las que agrediste son más fuertes que tú”: la dura carta de una oficial a manifestantes que la agredieron

El escrito amenaza con que algún día dejarán de obedecer al gobierno para poner orden a su manera
El escrito amenaza con que algún día dejarán de obedecer al gobierno para poner orden a su manera

Quién es el alcalde ejecutado por un comando en Temósachic, Chihuahua

Quién es el alcalde ejecutado por un comando en Temósachic, Chihuahua

El cuerpo del edil fue localizado a un lado de la carretera del municipio de Bocoyna, cubierto con una cobija, con una bolsa de plástico en la cabeza, y una herida por arma de fuego
El cuerpo del edil fue localizado a un lado de la carretera del municipio de Bocoyna, cubierto con una cobija, con una bolsa de plástico en la cabeza, y una herida por arma de fuego

Quién es el alcalde ejecutado por un comando en Temósachic, Chihuahua

Quién es el alcalde ejecutado por un comando en Temósachic, Chihuahua

El cuerpo del edil fue localizado a un lado de la carretera del municipio de Bocoyna, cubierto con una cobija, con una bolsa de plástico en la cabeza, y una herida por arma de fuego
El cuerpo del edil fue localizado a un lado de la carretera del municipio de Bocoyna, cubierto con una cobija, con una bolsa de plástico en la cabeza, y una herida por arma de fuego

Conade advirtió que eliminación de Fodepar “significaría un retroceso de más de 20 años para el deporte nacional”

Conade advirtió que eliminación de Fodepar “significaría un retroceso de más de 20 años para el deporte nacional”

Uno de los 109 fideicomisos que se busca extinguir en el Congreso sería el que apoya a los deportistas de alto rendimiento
Uno de los 109 fideicomisos que se busca extinguir en el Congreso sería el que apoya a los deportistas de alto rendimiento

Conade advirtió que eliminación de Fodepar “significaría un retroceso de más de 20 años para el deporte nacional”

Conade advirtió que eliminación de Fodepar “significaría un retroceso de más de 20 años para el deporte nacional”

Uno de los 109 fideicomisos que se busca extinguir en el Congreso sería el que apoya a los deportistas de alto rendimiento
Uno de los 109 fideicomisos que se busca extinguir en el Congreso sería el que apoya a los deportistas de alto rendimiento

Este año no habrá marcha del 2 de octubre para recordar la matanza de estudiantes en el 68

Este año no habrá marcha del 2 de octubre para recordar la matanza de estudiantes en el 68

El Comité del 68 acordó que este 2020 no se lleve a cabo la manifestación anual debido a la pandemia y para evitar posibles enfrentamientos
El Comité del 68 acordó que este 2020 no se lleve a cabo la manifestación anual debido a la pandemia y para evitar posibles enfrentamientos

Este año no habrá marcha del 2 de octubre para recordar la matanza de estudiantes en el 68

Este año no habrá marcha del 2 de octubre para recordar la matanza de estudiantes en el 68

El Comité del 68 acordó que este 2020 no se lleve a cabo la manifestación anual debido a la pandemia y para evitar posibles enfrentamientos
El Comité del 68 acordó que este 2020 no se lleve a cabo la manifestación anual debido a la pandemia y para evitar posibles enfrentamientos

Entra en vigor el nuevo etiquetado de alimentos en México

Entra en vigor el nuevo etiquetado de alimentos en México

La medida fue reconocida como la mejor del mundo y pretende combatir los graves problemas de obesidad, diabetes y sobrepeso en el país
La medida fue reconocida como la mejor del mundo y pretende combatir los graves problemas de obesidad, diabetes y sobrepeso en el país

Entra en vigor el nuevo etiquetado de alimentos en México

Entra en vigor el nuevo etiquetado de alimentos en México

La medida fue reconocida como la mejor del mundo y pretende combatir los graves problemas de obesidad, diabetes y sobrepeso en el país
La medida fue reconocida como la mejor del mundo y pretende combatir los graves problemas de obesidad, diabetes y sobrepeso en el país

Quiénes son los nuevos integrantes del gabinete de Alfredo del Mazo en el Estado de México

Quiénes son los nuevos integrantes del gabinete de Alfredo del Mazo en el Estado de México

El gobernador del Estado de México estableció una serie de adecuaciones administrativas para eficientar las secretarías que dirige
El gobernador del Estado de México estableció una serie de adecuaciones administrativas para eficientar las secretarías que dirige

Quiénes son los nuevos integrantes del gabinete de Alfredo del Mazo en el Estado de México

Quiénes son los nuevos integrantes del gabinete de Alfredo del Mazo en el Estado de México

El gobernador del Estado de México estableció una serie de adecuaciones administrativas para eficientar las secretarías que dirige
El gobernador del Estado de México estableció una serie de adecuaciones administrativas para eficientar las secretarías que dirige

Fonatur y CFE firmaron acuerdo para que el 40% del Tren Maya funcione con energía eléctrica

Fonatur y CFE firmaron acuerdo para que el 40% del Tren Maya funcione con energía eléctrica

Los tramos modificado serán los correspondientes a Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal, lo que representa 680 kilómetros de ruta, incluyendo vías dobles para servicios múltiples
Los tramos modificado serán los correspondientes a Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal, lo que representa 680 kilómetros de ruta, incluyendo vías dobles para servicios múltiples

Fonatur y CFE firmaron acuerdo para que el 40% del Tren Maya funcione con energía eléctrica

Fonatur y CFE firmaron acuerdo para que el 40% del Tren Maya funcione con energía eléctrica

Los tramos modificado serán los correspondientes a Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal, lo que representa 680 kilómetros de ruta, incluyendo vías dobles para servicios múltiples
Los tramos modificado serán los correspondientes a Mérida-Cancún-Chetumal, lo que representa 680 kilómetros de ruta, incluyendo vías dobles para servicios múltiples

SEP: estos son los requisitos para obtener una beca si eres recién egresado de educación superior

SEP: estos son los requisitos para obtener una beca si eres recién egresado de educación superior

Si recibiste tu título universitario entre octubre de 2019 y septiembre de 2020 esta beca es para ti
Si recibiste tu título universitario entre octubre de 2019 y septiembre de 2020 esta beca es para ti

SEP: estos son los requisitos para obtener una beca si eres recién egresado de educación superior

SEP: estos son los requisitos para obtener una beca si eres recién egresado de educación superior

Si recibiste tu título universitario entre octubre de 2019 y septiembre de 2020 esta beca es para ti
Si recibiste tu título universitario entre octubre de 2019 y septiembre de 2020 esta beca es para ti

Fiscalía de Michoacán detuvo a Diego Urik, presunto feminicida de Jessica González

Fiscalía de Michoacán detuvo a Diego Urik, presunto feminicida de Jessica González

Era buscado es 194 países y ofrecían una recompensa de un millón de pesos por su captura
Era buscado es 194 países y ofrecían una recompensa de un millón de pesos por su captura

Fiscalía de Michoacán detuvo a Diego Urik, presunto feminicida de Jessica González

Fiscalía de Michoacán detuvo a Diego Urik, presunto feminicida de Jessica González

Era buscado es 194 países y ofrecían una recompensa de un millón de pesos por su captura
Era buscado es 194 países y ofrecían una recompensa de un millón de pesos por su captura
MAS NOTICIAS