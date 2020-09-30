ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR LATROBE

Biden stops in Latrobe during Pennsylvania "train tour"
Start: 30 Sep 2020 22:39 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 23:39 GMT
OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.
SCHEDULE: 2240GMT - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA
2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA
