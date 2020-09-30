ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR LATROBE

Biden stops in Latrobe during Pennsylvania "train tour"

Start: 30 Sep 2020 22:39 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 23:39 GMT

OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE: 2240GMT - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA

2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

Restrictions:

Broadcast: No Use USA. No Use VOA.

Digital: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE BY UNIVISION, BBC AMERICA OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PROPERTIES. EDITED VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH. NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com