ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR --INTERRUPTIBLE BETWEEN LIVE EVENTS

OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT APPROX - Train Tour Launch with Jill and Joe Biden in Cleveland, OH

1545GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Alliance, OH

1820GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, PA

1945GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Greensburg, PA

2030GMT APPROX - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, PA

2120GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA

2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

