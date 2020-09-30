ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR --INTERRUPTIBLE BETWEEN LIVE EVENTS

Biden takes "train tour" through Ohio, Pennsylvania
Start: 30 Sep 2020 16:45 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 17:23 GMT
OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.
SCHEDULE:
1345GMT APPROX - Train Tour Launch with Jill and Joe Biden in Cleveland, OH
1545GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Alliance, OH
1820GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, PA
1945GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Greensburg, PA
2030GMT APPROX - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, PA
2120GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA
2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA
