Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRAIN TOUR --INTERRUPTIBLE BETWEEN LIVE EVENTS--

Por REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden takes "train tour" through Ohio, Pennsylvania

Start: 30 Sep 2020 16:45 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 17:23 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A POSSIBLE ONLY EVENT. IT WILL DEPEND ON LIVE SIGNAL AVAILABILITY.

OHIO AND PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT APPROX - Train Tour Launch with Jill and Joe Biden in Cleveland, OH

1545GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Alliance, OH

1820GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, PA

1945GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Greensburg, PA

2030GMT APPROX - Event with Joe Biden in New Alexandria, PA

2120GMT APPROX - Train Station Stop with Jill and Joe Biden in Latrobe, PA

2330GMT APPROX - Drive-In Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Johnstown, PA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Castración Química: el debate que se volvió a desatar tras el terrible feminicidio de una niña

Esta iniciativa se ha propuesto en múltiples entidades del país, incluida la Ciudad de México, pero en todas se ha quedado estancada
Esta iniciativa se ha propuesto en múltiples entidades del país, incluida la Ciudad de México, pero en todas se ha quedado estancada
Banxico: “Importante” salida de capitales en México complica mantener la inflación baja

Actualmente la tasa de interés referencial se ubica en un 4.25%, el mismo nivel de junio de 2016
Actualmente la tasa de interés referencial se ubica en un 4.25%, el mismo nivel de junio de 2016
Por su propia iniciativa, padres de desaparecidos en México irrumpen un inmueble para buscar a sus hijos

Barbara Martínez, quien forma parte de los colectivos que buscan personas desaparecidas decidió realizar la búsqueda con sus recursos y a la fuerza, a pesar de la negativa de las autoridades
Barbara Martínez, quien forma parte de los colectivos que buscan personas desaparecidas decidió realizar la búsqueda con sus recursos y a la fuerza, a pesar de la negativa de las autoridades
El desempleo en Chile llegó al 12,9 % en agosto, el mes del desconfinamiento

La tasa de desocupación nacional se incrementó así un 5,3 % con respecto al mismo periodo de 2019 y registró su primer retroceso mensual desde noviembre
La tasa de desocupación nacional se incrementó así un 5,3 % con respecto al mismo periodo de 2019 y registró su primer retroceso mensual desde noviembre
Batacazo de Federico Coria en Roland Garros: eliminó al francés Benoit Paire, número 26 del mundo

El tenista argentino de 28 años logró el triunfo más importante de su carrera y se clasificó a la tercera ronda del Abierto francés en su primera vez dentro del cuadro principal. Se impuso por 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 y 6-1: ahora enfrentará al ganador de Bonzi-Sinner
El tenista argentino de 28 años logró el triunfo más importante de su carrera y se clasificó a la tercera ronda del Abierto francés en su primera vez dentro del cuadro principal. Se impuso por 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 y 6-1: ahora enfrentará al ganador de Bonzi-Sinner
EEUU sancionó a Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, jefe del conglomerado cubano de propiedad militar GAESA y ex yerno de Raúl Castro

El secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo, afirmó que esta acción “reducirá la capacidad del régimen para reprimir a su propio pueblo”
El secretario de Estado norteamericano, Mike Pompeo, afirmó que esta acción “reducirá la capacidad del régimen para reprimir a su propio pueblo”
México rodeado de tormentas: estos son los efectos que se esperan por Mary, el Frente Frío Cuatro y la zona de riesgo ciclónico que avanza por el Caribe

En los próximos días, persistirán las rachas violentas de viento, las lluvias muy fuertes y el ambiente frío en buena parte del país
En los próximos días, persistirán las rachas violentas de viento, las lluvias muy fuertes y el ambiente frío en buena parte del país
“Nos pegan con lo que tienen a la mano”: el crudo testimonio de una policía que soportó todo en la marcha por la legalización del aborto

Fueron 44 elementos del Grupo Atenea las que resultaron lesionadas en la manifestación del 28 de septiembre
Fueron 44 elementos del Grupo Atenea las que resultaron lesionadas en la manifestación del 28 de septiembre
Él es el hombre más buscado de México: ofrecen un millón de pesos por Diego Urik, sospechoso del feminicidio que conmocionó a Morelia

Es buscado es 194 países por ser el principal sospechoso del asesinato de Jessica González Villaseñor de 21 años, quien era su ex pareja
Es buscado es 194 países por ser el principal sospechoso del asesinato de Jessica González Villaseñor de 21 años, quien era su ex pareja
Polémica en España por la deuda millonaria de Neymar con la Hacienda

La Agencia Tributaria publicó una lista de morosos que incluye deudas o sanciones por más de un millón de euros y en ella no solo aparece el astro brasileño sino también clubes y hasta un jugador argentino
La Agencia Tributaria publicó una lista de morosos que incluye deudas o sanciones por más de un millón de euros y en ella no solo aparece el astro brasileño sino también clubes y hasta un jugador argentino
Un estudio revela el padecimiento del personal de geriátricos por el Covid-19: casi el 50% sufre ansiedad o estrés postraumático

Los trastornos mentales fueron agravados por los factores de riesgo, la proximidad con los pacientes y las tensiones por las restricciones sanitarias
Los trastornos mentales fueron agravados por los factores de riesgo, la proximidad con los pacientes y las tensiones por las restricciones sanitarias
Ya es un hecho el reencuentro de RBD: “Ser o parecer” será un show virtual, pero no estarán Dulce María y Alfonso Herrera

Maite Perroni, Anahí, Christian Chávez y Christopher Von Uckermann confirmaron su regreso después de 12 años de ausencia
Maite Perroni, Anahí, Christian Chávez y Christopher Von Uckermann confirmaron su regreso después de 12 años de ausencia
