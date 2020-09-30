ADVISORY KUWAIT-EMIR/OATH

Kuwait's new ruler to be sworn in
Start: 30 Sep 2020 07:53 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 08:21 GMT
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT -Kuwait's new emir takes the oath of office in parliament on Wednesday as the country prepares to lay to rest late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who helped steer the Gulf state through some of the Middle East's most turbulent decades.
