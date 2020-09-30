Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY KUWAIT-EMIR/OATH

Por REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Kuwait's new ruler to be sworn in

Start: 30 Sep 2020 07:53 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 08:21 GMT

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT -Kuwait's new emir takes the oath of office in parliament on Wednesday as the country prepares to lay to rest late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who helped steer the Gulf state through some of the Middle East's most turbulent decades.

Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”
Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
IMCINE garantizó apoyo económico a producciones mexicanas ante la posible desaparición del Fidecine

“Es lo más cercano que tiene a una madre”: el ex esposo de Naya Rivera reveló la razón por la que su cuñada vive con él y su hijo

Ryan Dorsey hizo un video en Instagram expresando su decepción por la cantidad de odio que ha visto en sus redes sociales, mientras trata de superar una tragedia
Quién ganó el primer debate según los principales medios de Estados Unidos

A juzgar por las reacciones inmediatas al primer intercambio entre Trump y Biden, parecía que ambos candidatos habían perdido. Pero luego las críticas se decantaron, en buena medida según la ubicación ideológica de sitios, canales y periódicos
Por COVID-19, México aumentará las residencias de médicos especialistas: López-Gatell

Como parte de los esfuerzos del gobierno federal para mejorar el sistema de salud público, aumentarán de 10,000 a 20,000 los lugares disponibles en el Examen Nacional de Residencia
Pidieron 50 años de prisión para uno de los presuntos asesinos del periodista Javier Valdez

La Fiscalía solicitó "la pena máxima de prisión de 50 años, haciendo valer las agravantes de premeditación, ventaja y actividad periodística
Elecciones en Morena: Gribrán Ramírez recorrió su antiguo barrio en Iztapalapa

El candidato a la presidencia del partido político dominante en México difundió sus 11 puntos para seguir impulsando el lopezobradorismo
Quiénes acompañaron a los candidatos durante el primer debate presidencial de EEUU

El duelo de 90 minutos se celebró en un espacio improvisado con menos de 100 asistentes debido a las restricciones de seguridad por el coronavirus, en una sala que se utilizó como hospital para pacientes de COVID-19
Se probó en Boca, pasó por Real Madrid y marcaba más de 40 goles por año: la peculiar historia de Julián Álvarez antes de llegar a River

La Araña, la joven apuesta de Marcelo Gallardo, disputó un torneo con la camiseta del Merengue y brilló en el Club Atlético Calchín
La transformación de LeBron James para buscar el trono de Jordan en la NBA: su dieta millonaria y la revolución de su discurso

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers lideró a la histórica franquicia a las finales de la liga tras una ausencia de 10 temporadas
Flexibilidad táctica sin perder identidad: el secreto del River de Gallardo para no sufrir los efectos de la pandemia

Después de meses de inactividad e incertidumbre, el Millonario despejó dudas con un 4-3-3 adaptable a otros sistemas que le dio sólidos rendimientos ante São Paulo y Binacional en la Copa Libertadores
