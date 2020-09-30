ADVISORY KUWAIT-EMIR/FUNERAL

Kuwait lays late ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al Sabah to rest
Start: 30 Sep 2020 12:52 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 13:52 GMT
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - Late Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al Sabah is laid to rest
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE KUWAIT
DIGITAL: NO USE KUWAIT
Source: KUWAIT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Kuwait
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Representa un aumento de dos puntos porcentuales en comparación con el mismo periodo del año pasado, con un fuerte incremento desde febrero de este año, cuando se situaba en 11,6%, antes del inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus
MAS NOTICIAS