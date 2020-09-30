ADVISORY IRAQ-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY-TAHRIR

Iraqi students & activists march for protests anniversary

Start: 01 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD, IRAQ - Students and activists march in Baghdad and organize cultural events on Tahrir square to mark the anniversary of the 2019 October mass protests.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Students and activist march from ministry of higher education to Tahrir square in Baghdad

0800GMT - Declaration by students' union and activists groups on the state and future of the movement

0800GMT - Cultural events on Tahrir square

