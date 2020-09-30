ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/NATIONAL DAY-PROTESTS

Protests expected in Hong Kong on China’s National Day
Start: 01 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT
End: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Protests are expected to take place in Hong Kong against the Chinese government on National Day as tensions simmer over a contentious new security law.
SCHEDULE:
0600 GMT - Protests expected to begin
Location: Hong Kong
