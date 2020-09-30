Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/NATIONAL DAY-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSSEP 30
30 de Septiembre de 2020

Protests expected in Hong Kong on China’s National Day

Start: 01 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Protests are expected to take place in Hong Kong against the Chinese government on National Day as tensions simmer over a contentious new security law.

SCHEDULE:

0600 GMT - Protests expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca
México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca
Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes
Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes
Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán la vacuna y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección
Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán la vacuna y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección
Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia
Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia
Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”
Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”
Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
IMCINE garantizó apoyo económico a producciones mexicanas ante la posible desaparición del Fidecine

IMCINE garantizó apoyo económico a producciones mexicanas ante la posible desaparición del Fidecine

“Es lo más cercano que tiene a una madre”: el ex esposo de Naya Rivera reveló la razón por la que su cuñada vive con él y su hijo

Ryan Dorsey hizo un video en Instagram expresando su decepción por la cantidad de odio que ha visto en sus redes sociales, mientras trata de superar una tragedia
“Es lo más cercano que tiene a una madre”: el ex esposo de Naya Rivera reveló la razón por la que su cuñada vive con él y su hijo

Ryan Dorsey hizo un video en Instagram expresando su decepción por la cantidad de odio que ha visto en sus redes sociales, mientras trata de superar una tragedia
Quién ganó el primer debate según los principales medios de Estados Unidos

A juzgar por las reacciones inmediatas al primer intercambio entre Trump y Biden, parecía que ambos candidatos habían perdido. Pero luego las críticas se decantaron, en buena medida según la ubicación ideológica de sitios, canales y periódicos
Quién ganó el primer debate según los principales medios de Estados Unidos

A juzgar por las reacciones inmediatas al primer intercambio entre Trump y Biden, parecía que ambos candidatos habían perdido. Pero luego las críticas se decantaron, en buena medida según la ubicación ideológica de sitios, canales y periódicos
Por COVID-19, México aumentará las residencias de médicos especialistas: López-Gatell

Como parte de los esfuerzos del gobierno federal para mejorar el sistema de salud público, aumentarán de 10,000 a 20,000 los lugares disponibles en el Examen Nacional de Residencia
Por COVID-19, México aumentará las residencias de médicos especialistas: López-Gatell

Como parte de los esfuerzos del gobierno federal para mejorar el sistema de salud público, aumentarán de 10,000 a 20,000 los lugares disponibles en el Examen Nacional de Residencia
MAS NOTICIAS