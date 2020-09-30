ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/NATIONAL DAY-PROTESTS

Protests expected in Hong Kong on China’s National Day

Start: 01 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Protests are expected to take place in Hong Kong against the Chinese government on National Day as tensions simmer over a contentious new security law.

