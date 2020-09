ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUA WONG

Joshua Wong appears in court over illegal assembly

Start: 30 Sep 2020 05:48 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 06:15 GMT

EASTERN COURT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrives at court to face charges of illegal assembly and breaking the city's anti-mask law.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Wong expected to speak outside court

0630GMT - Hearing expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com