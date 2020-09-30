Miércoles 30 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSSEP 30
24 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO briefing on coronavirus outbreak

Start: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La encuesta que revela la decepción que generó en los votantes el accidentado debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

La encuesta que revela la decepción que generó en los votantes el accidentado debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

El 83% de los consultados consideró que el encuentro fue negativo y siete de cada 10 dijo sentirse irritado
El 83% de los consultados consideró que el encuentro fue negativo y siete de cada 10 dijo sentirse irritado

La encuesta que revela la decepción que generó en los votantes el accidentado debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

La encuesta que revela la decepción que generó en los votantes el accidentado debate entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

El 83% de los consultados consideró que el encuentro fue negativo y siete de cada 10 dijo sentirse irritado
El 83% de los consultados consideró que el encuentro fue negativo y siete de cada 10 dijo sentirse irritado

Racing buscará sumar en su visita a Nacional de Montevideo y asegurarse la clasificación en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing buscará sumar en su visita a Nacional de Montevideo y asegurarse la clasificación en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Sebastián Beccacece se mantiene segundo del Grupo F, a tres unidades del equipo al que enfrentará esta noche. Transmite ESPN
El conjunto de Sebastián Beccacece se mantiene segundo del Grupo F, a tres unidades del equipo al que enfrentará esta noche. Transmite ESPN

Racing buscará sumar en su visita a Nacional de Montevideo y asegurarse la clasificación en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing buscará sumar en su visita a Nacional de Montevideo y asegurarse la clasificación en la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Sebastián Beccacece se mantiene segundo del Grupo F, a tres unidades del equipo al que enfrentará esta noche. Transmite ESPN
El conjunto de Sebastián Beccacece se mantiene segundo del Grupo F, a tres unidades del equipo al que enfrentará esta noche. Transmite ESPN

Un ex Real Madrid descartado por Zinedine Zidane: el “plan B” del Barcelona tras la salida de Luis Suárez

Un ex Real Madrid descartado por Zinedine Zidane: el “plan B” del Barcelona tras la salida de Luis Suárez

De no concretarse el fichaje de Memphis Depay, la entidad catalana podría apostar por otro delantero menos costoso
De no concretarse el fichaje de Memphis Depay, la entidad catalana podría apostar por otro delantero menos costoso

Un ex Real Madrid descartado por Zinedine Zidane: el “plan B” del Barcelona tras la salida de Luis Suárez

Un ex Real Madrid descartado por Zinedine Zidane: el “plan B” del Barcelona tras la salida de Luis Suárez

De no concretarse el fichaje de Memphis Depay, la entidad catalana podría apostar por otro delantero menos costoso
De no concretarse el fichaje de Memphis Depay, la entidad catalana podría apostar por otro delantero menos costoso

River buscará ante San Pablo una victoria que le permita acceder a octavos de final: hora, TV y formaciones

River buscará ante San Pablo una victoria que le permita acceder a octavos de final: hora, TV y formaciones

El “Millonario” intentará sellar su boleto a la siguiente ronda ante el conjunto brasileño en Avellaneda. Desde las 21.30, por ESPN 2
El “Millonario” intentará sellar su boleto a la siguiente ronda ante el conjunto brasileño en Avellaneda. Desde las 21.30, por ESPN 2

River buscará ante San Pablo una victoria que le permita acceder a octavos de final: hora, TV y formaciones

River buscará ante San Pablo una victoria que le permita acceder a octavos de final: hora, TV y formaciones

El “Millonario” intentará sellar su boleto a la siguiente ronda ante el conjunto brasileño en Avellaneda. Desde las 21.30, por ESPN 2
El “Millonario” intentará sellar su boleto a la siguiente ronda ante el conjunto brasileño en Avellaneda. Desde las 21.30, por ESPN 2

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del miércoles 30 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este miércoles?

México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca
Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca

México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

México vs Guatemala ¿Dónde y cómo ver el regreso del “Tricolor” luego de 10 meses de inactividad?

Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca
Gerardo Martino contará con jugadores pertenecientes a la Liga MX para medirse contra la selección guatemalteca

Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes
A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes

Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

Guía completa de la SEP para el regreso a clases presenciales: habrá asistencia escalonada, cubrebocas y filtros

A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes
A pesar de que aún no hay fecha exacta para el regreso a clases presenciales, éste se dará cuando ya no exista un riesgo alto de contagio entre los estudiantes

Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán las vacunas y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán las vacunas y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección
Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección

Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán las vacunas y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Así terminará la pandemia de coronavirus: cómo funcionarán las vacunas y la inmunidad colectiva en 2021

Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección
Los expertos analizan pasos y los problemas que se plantean en EEUU para prevenir el COVID-19: cómo aplicar la vacuna, cómo distribuirla, qué hacer si no es del todo eficaz y qué pasa si mucha gente no quiere recibirla. Por qué no alcanza con una inyección

Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Más de 93 mil pruebas COVID-19 en México fallaron y no dieron resultado

Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia
En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia

Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

Gael García invitó a firmar una petición contra la extinción del Fidecine y otros fideicomisos públicos

En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia
En total se pretende desaparecer 109 fideicomisos públicos del gobierno con el objetivo de obtener recursos para atender la pandemia

Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”
Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”

Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Aseguran que Danna Paola y Tini Stoessel estarían preparando una colaboración

Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”
Fans de ambas cantantes filtraron una presunta ficha donde aparecen sus nombres en los créditos del tema “Fresa”

Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016

Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Armenia no está dispuesta a negociar una paz con Azerbaiyán auspiciada por Rusia

Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
Desde el domingo, las fuerzas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj y las del país vecino se enfrentan en combates que ya dejaron un centenar de muertos y son los más graves desde 2016
MAS NOTICIAS