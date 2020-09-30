ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-RESTRICTIONS

Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa to hold news conference
Start: 30 Sep 2020 17:24 GMT
End: 30 Sep 2020 18:24 GMT
MADRID – Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa to hold news conference after meeting regional authorities where they are set to decide on country-wide criteria to impose restrictions in places where there are at least 500 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14-days and ICU occupancy is more than 35%, among other criteria.
