ADVISORY GERMANY-BUDGET/MERKEL

Merkel speaks to Bundestag during debate on federal budget

Start: 30 Sep 2020 06:56 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY END SHORTLY AFTER MERKEL'S ADDRESS - PLS MONITOR

==

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to Bundestag during debate on federal budget.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT APPROX - Address by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com