ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/GREECE

U.S. Pompeo and Greek PM expected to make statements

Start: 29 Sep 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

CRETE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to make statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GREEK

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com