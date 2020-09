ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/GREECE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Greece

Start: 29 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS

==

CRETE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GREEK

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com