Martes 29 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-VENUE

Por REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2020

Preparations for the first presidential debate in Cleveland

Start: 29 Sep 2020 16:16 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2020 18:21 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - Views from inside and outside the Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland where U.S. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold their first presidential debate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Sigue narrando tus frases mediocres”: durísimo encontronazo entre el “Matador” Hernández y Pietrasanta

“Sigue narrando tus frases mediocres”: durísimo encontronazo entre el “Matador” Hernández y Pietrasanta

Luego de que los internautas protagonizaran un férreo conflicto de ideas, el ex jugador mexicano terminó pidiendo disculpas
Luego de que los internautas protagonizaran un férreo conflicto de ideas, el ex jugador mexicano terminó pidiendo disculpas

“Sigue narrando tus frases mediocres”: durísimo encontronazo entre el “Matador” Hernández y Pietrasanta

“Sigue narrando tus frases mediocres”: durísimo encontronazo entre el “Matador” Hernández y Pietrasanta

Luego de que los internautas protagonizaran un férreo conflicto de ideas, el ex jugador mexicano terminó pidiendo disculpas
Luego de que los internautas protagonizaran un férreo conflicto de ideas, el ex jugador mexicano terminó pidiendo disculpas

Murió el emir de Kuwait y el príncipe heredero tomó el relevo como jefe de Estado

Murió el emir de Kuwait y el príncipe heredero tomó el relevo como jefe de Estado

La Casa Real confirmó el fallecimiento del líder árabe Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah a los 91 años, un jeque caracterizado por su rol diplomático en la convulsionada región. Estaba siendo tratado en Estados Unidos y no se divulgó detalles sobre sus afecciones
La Casa Real confirmó el fallecimiento del líder árabe Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah a los 91 años, un jeque caracterizado por su rol diplomático en la convulsionada región. Estaba siendo tratado en Estados Unidos y no se divulgó detalles sobre sus afecciones

Murió el emir de Kuwait y el príncipe heredero tomó el relevo como jefe de Estado

Murió el emir de Kuwait y el príncipe heredero tomó el relevo como jefe de Estado

La Casa Real confirmó el fallecimiento del líder árabe Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah a los 91 años, un jeque caracterizado por su rol diplomático en la convulsionada región. Estaba siendo tratado en Estados Unidos y no se divulgó detalles sobre sus afecciones
La Casa Real confirmó el fallecimiento del líder árabe Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah a los 91 años, un jeque caracterizado por su rol diplomático en la convulsionada región. Estaba siendo tratado en Estados Unidos y no se divulgó detalles sobre sus afecciones

“Sueltan el madrazo y esconden la mano": activistas denuncian que AMLO y Sheinbaum ponen en peligro la vida de las mujeres que exhiben

“Sueltan el madrazo y esconden la mano": activistas denuncian que AMLO y Sheinbaum ponen en peligro la vida de las mujeres que exhiben

Arussi Unda, vocera del colectivo “Brujas del Mar”, explica a Infobae México, como cada vez el gobierno hace más evidente la incomodidad que le causa la lucha feminista
Arussi Unda, vocera del colectivo “Brujas del Mar”, explica a Infobae México, como cada vez el gobierno hace más evidente la incomodidad que le causa la lucha feminista

“Sueltan el madrazo y esconden la mano": activistas denuncian que AMLO y Sheinbaum ponen en peligro la vida de las mujeres que exhiben

“Sueltan el madrazo y esconden la mano": activistas denuncian que AMLO y Sheinbaum ponen en peligro la vida de las mujeres que exhiben

Arussi Unda, vocera del colectivo “Brujas del Mar”, explica a Infobae México, como cada vez el gobierno hace más evidente la incomodidad que le causa la lucha feminista
Arussi Unda, vocera del colectivo “Brujas del Mar”, explica a Infobae México, como cada vez el gobierno hace más evidente la incomodidad que le causa la lucha feminista

“Me han atendido mejor narcos que políticos”: Cepillín sostuvo que fue contratado por Amado Carrillo y Caro Quintero

“Me han atendido mejor narcos que políticos”: Cepillín sostuvo que fue contratado por Amado Carrillo y Caro Quintero

El famoso payaso volvió a hablar de las presentaciones que dio para la mayoría de narcos mexicanos, excepto el Chapo
El famoso payaso volvió a hablar de las presentaciones que dio para la mayoría de narcos mexicanos, excepto el Chapo

“Me han atendido mejor narcos que políticos”: Cepillín sostuvo que fue contratado por Amado Carrillo y Caro Quintero

“Me han atendido mejor narcos que políticos”: Cepillín sostuvo que fue contratado por Amado Carrillo y Caro Quintero

El famoso payaso volvió a hablar de las presentaciones que dio para la mayoría de narcos mexicanos, excepto el Chapo
El famoso payaso volvió a hablar de las presentaciones que dio para la mayoría de narcos mexicanos, excepto el Chapo

Miss Silla de Ruedas: el certamen de belleza para mexicanas con capacidades diferentes

Miss Silla de Ruedas: el certamen de belleza para mexicanas con capacidades diferentes

Karla Casillas aseguró que ha padecido todo tipo de discriminación y rechazo y cada día se enfrenta a la falta de infraestructura en las calles para personas en su condición
Karla Casillas aseguró que ha padecido todo tipo de discriminación y rechazo y cada día se enfrenta a la falta de infraestructura en las calles para personas en su condición

Miss Silla de Ruedas: el certamen de belleza para mexicanas con capacidades diferentes

Miss Silla de Ruedas: el certamen de belleza para mexicanas con capacidades diferentes

Karla Casillas aseguró que ha padecido todo tipo de discriminación y rechazo y cada día se enfrenta a la falta de infraestructura en las calles para personas en su condición
Karla Casillas aseguró que ha padecido todo tipo de discriminación y rechazo y cada día se enfrenta a la falta de infraestructura en las calles para personas en su condición

“Feminismo hipócrita”: la fuerte crítica de Felipe Calderón a las manifestantes por la legalización del aborto

“Feminismo hipócrita”: la fuerte crítica de Felipe Calderón a las manifestantes por la legalización del aborto

El ex mandatario reprobó lo hecho por algunas asistentes a la marcha
El ex mandatario reprobó lo hecho por algunas asistentes a la marcha

“Feminismo hipócrita”: la fuerte crítica de Felipe Calderón a las manifestantes por la legalización del aborto

“Feminismo hipócrita”: la fuerte crítica de Felipe Calderón a las manifestantes por la legalización del aborto

El ex mandatario reprobó lo hecho por algunas asistentes a la marcha
El ex mandatario reprobó lo hecho por algunas asistentes a la marcha

Tras ser suspendido de por vida por la FIFA, el presidente de Olimpia de Paraguay dejó su cargo en el club

Tras ser suspendido de por vida por la FIFA, el presidente de Olimpia de Paraguay dejó su cargo en el club

Marco Trovato había anticipado el lunes que apelaría la sanción, motivo por el cual decidió correrse del frente de la comisión directiva de la institución y enfocarse en su defensa
Marco Trovato había anticipado el lunes que apelaría la sanción, motivo por el cual decidió correrse del frente de la comisión directiva de la institución y enfocarse en su defensa

Tras ser suspendido de por vida por la FIFA, el presidente de Olimpia de Paraguay dejó su cargo en el club

Tras ser suspendido de por vida por la FIFA, el presidente de Olimpia de Paraguay dejó su cargo en el club

Marco Trovato había anticipado el lunes que apelaría la sanción, motivo por el cual decidió correrse del frente de la comisión directiva de la institución y enfocarse en su defensa
Marco Trovato había anticipado el lunes que apelaría la sanción, motivo por el cual decidió correrse del frente de la comisión directiva de la institución y enfocarse en su defensa

Juez dio ultimátum a las Secretaría de Salud y Hacienda para cumplir con el abasto de medicinas para niños con cáncer

Juez dio ultimátum a las Secretaría de Salud y Hacienda para cumplir con el abasto de medicinas para niños con cáncer

En caso de incumplimiento, el juez tendrá que denunciar el caso ante la FGR
En caso de incumplimiento, el juez tendrá que denunciar el caso ante la FGR

Juez dio ultimátum a las Secretaría de Salud y Hacienda para cumplir con el abasto de medicinas para niños con cáncer

Juez dio ultimátum a las Secretaría de Salud y Hacienda para cumplir con el abasto de medicinas para niños con cáncer

En caso de incumplimiento, el juez tendrá que denunciar el caso ante la FGR
En caso de incumplimiento, el juez tendrá que denunciar el caso ante la FGR

WhatsApp permitirá eliminar fotos y videos del teléfono de otra persona después de haberlos enviado

WhatsApp permitirá eliminar fotos y videos del teléfono de otra persona después de haberlos enviado

Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios
Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios

WhatsApp permitirá eliminar fotos y videos del teléfono de otra persona después de haberlos enviado

WhatsApp permitirá eliminar fotos y videos del teléfono de otra persona después de haberlos enviado

Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios
Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios

Fiscalía de la CDMX solicitó que Miss Moni pague más de 45 millones de pesos por víctimas del Colegio Rébsamen

Fiscalía de la CDMX solicitó que Miss Moni pague más de 45 millones de pesos por víctimas del Colegio Rébsamen

Después de que un juez la declarara culpable, la FGJ también pidió una pena de 57 años de prisión para la dueña de la escuela
Después de que un juez la declarara culpable, la FGJ también pidió una pena de 57 años de prisión para la dueña de la escuela

Fiscalía de la CDMX solicitó que Miss Moni pague más de 45 millones de pesos por víctimas del Colegio Rébsamen

Fiscalía de la CDMX solicitó que Miss Moni pague más de 45 millones de pesos por víctimas del Colegio Rébsamen

Después de que un juez la declarara culpable, la FGJ también pidió una pena de 57 años de prisión para la dueña de la escuela
Después de que un juez la declarara culpable, la FGJ también pidió una pena de 57 años de prisión para la dueña de la escuela

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro: cómo registrarse en el programa y cuáles son los nuevos beneficios

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro: cómo registrarse en el programa y cuáles son los nuevos beneficios

El programa se encarga de vincular a jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años a talleres o empresas
El programa se encarga de vincular a jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años a talleres o empresas

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro: cómo registrarse en el programa y cuáles son los nuevos beneficios

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro: cómo registrarse en el programa y cuáles son los nuevos beneficios

El programa se encarga de vincular a jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años a talleres o empresas
El programa se encarga de vincular a jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años a talleres o empresas

José Joel se lanzó con todo contra Alejandra Ávalos y ella respondió en medio de un incómodo momento en “Hoy”

José Joel se lanzó con todo contra Alejandra Ávalos y ella respondió en medio de un incómodo momento en “Hoy”

La familia de José José y la actriz han estado en el ojo público por diversos comentarios
La familia de José José y la actriz han estado en el ojo público por diversos comentarios

José Joel se lanzó con todo contra Alejandra Ávalos y ella respondió en medio de un incómodo momento en “Hoy”

José Joel se lanzó con todo contra Alejandra Ávalos y ella respondió en medio de un incómodo momento en “Hoy”

La familia de José José y la actriz han estado en el ojo público por diversos comentarios
La familia de José José y la actriz han estado en el ojo público por diversos comentarios
MAS NOTICIAS