ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-VENUE --INTERRUPTIBLE

Preparations for the first presidential debate in Cleveland
Start: 29 Sep 2020 12:44 GMT
End: 29 Sep 2020 13:08 GMT
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - Views from inside and outside the Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland where U.S. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold their first presidential debate.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Tras la decisión de la Corte Suprema de Australia, que desestimó dos fallos condenatorios previos, el ex secretario de Finanzas del Vaticano regresa poco después de la salida del influyente prelado Angelo Becciu, con quien estaba enfrentado. Afirman que pudo haber sido invitado por el papa Francisco
MAS NOTICIAS