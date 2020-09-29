Martes 29 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-VENUE --INTERRUPTIBLE--

Por REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2020

Preparations for the first presidential debate in Cleveland

Start: 29 Sep 2020 12:44 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2020 13:08 GMT

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA - Views from inside and outside the Case Western Reserve University, in Cleveland where U.S. President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold their first presidential debate.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El cardenal George Pell regresa a Roma a seis meses de su absolución de pederastía

Tras la decisión de la Corte Suprema de Australia, que desestimó dos fallos condenatorios previos, el ex secretario de Finanzas del Vaticano regresa poco después de la salida del influyente prelado Angelo Becciu, con quien estaba enfrentado. Afirman que pudo haber sido invitado por el papa Francisco
Tras la decisión de la Corte Suprema de Australia, que desestimó dos fallos condenatorios previos, el ex secretario de Finanzas del Vaticano regresa poco después de la salida del influyente prelado Angelo Becciu, con quien estaba enfrentado. Afirman que pudo haber sido invitado por el papa Francisco
Crearon un nuevo test de saliva para detección de coronavirus en la UNAM

“Realizar más pruebas aceleraría el desconfinamiento y reactivación económica”; aseguró la doctora Susana López Charretón, biotecnóloga de la UNAM
“Realizar más pruebas aceleraría el desconfinamiento y reactivación económica”; aseguró la doctora Susana López Charretón, biotecnóloga de la UNAM
“Exatlón 2020”: Cecilia sorprendió al disculparse con “Pato” Araujo, pero en Twitter no le creyeron

El equipo de los Héroes ganó el duelo por la Fortaleza
El equipo de los Héroes ganó el duelo por la Fortaleza
El jugoso negocio de la “Gaviota”: cómo Angélica Rivera ganó millones gracias a los eventos de Peña Nieto

La compañía, que es propiedad del yerno de un exmandatario, obtuvo contratos sin ninguna licitación
La compañía, que es propiedad del yerno de un exmandatario, obtuvo contratos sin ninguna licitación
Jürgen Klopp explotó en medio de una entrevista contra una leyenda del fútbol inglés que criticó al Liverpool

El entrenador alemán se cruzó con un ex futbolista del Manchester United en la transmisión después del partido en el que su equipo venció al Arsenal por la Premier League
El entrenador alemán se cruzó con un ex futbolista del Manchester United en la transmisión después del partido en el que su equipo venció al Arsenal por la Premier League
“¿Dónde están?”: lágrimas y desconcierto de familiares de reos tras cierre de Puente Grande

El anuncio del cierre de puertas de la prisión, provocó suspenso entre los familiares, que desconocen el paradero de los presos
El anuncio del cierre de puertas de la prisión, provocó suspenso entre los familiares, que desconocen el paradero de los presos
Mapa del coronavirus en México 29 de septiembre: se mantiene la tendencia a la baja de contagios, en inicio de la temporada de influenza

En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 173 nuevos fallecimientos y 3,400 nuevos contagios por la enfermedad
En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 173 nuevos fallecimientos y 3,400 nuevos contagios por la enfermedad
El consumo eléctrico del Sistema Cutzamala representa el 23% de su gasto corriente: Conagua busca solución

En el 2019, el organismo pagó 3,032 millones de pesos a la CFE
En el 2019, el organismo pagó 3,032 millones de pesos a la CFE
Los cinco jugadores que Barcelona quiere vender a seis días del cierre del mercado de transferencias

Tras la salida de Luis Suárez, la dirigencia azulgrana pretende desprenderse de otros futbolistas para continuar rebajando la masa salarial
Tras la salida de Luis Suárez, la dirigencia azulgrana pretende desprenderse de otros futbolistas para continuar rebajando la masa salarial
Cerraron el nuevo restaurante del popular “Salt Bae” por violaciones a las restricciones de coronavirus

El chef turco había celebrado en Instagram la gran acogida de su nuevo local en Boston, pero las imágenes dejaron en evidencia cómo se formaba una multitud sin respetar la distancia
El chef turco había celebrado en Instagram la gran acogida de su nuevo local en Boston, pero las imágenes dejaron en evidencia cómo se formaba una multitud sin respetar la distancia
INAH habló del escándalo en Uxmal: integrantes de Acapulco Shore sí se molestaron por medidas de seguridad y por eso “los invitaron a salir”

La agencia de los personajes que visitaron Yucatán aseguró que siempre acataron las normas, pero personal del instituto tiene una versión distinta
La agencia de los personajes que visitaron Yucatán aseguró que siempre acataron las normas, pero personal del instituto tiene una versión distinta
“Tenemos un claro patrón de reducción”: López-Gatell aseguró que van ocho semanas a la baja en casos de Covid-19

El subsecretario de Salud presentó su informe semanal desde la conferencia del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El subsecretario de Salud presentó su informe semanal desde la conferencia del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
