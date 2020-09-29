Martes 29 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Por REUTERSSEP 29
29 de Septiembre de 2020

Merkel, Soeder newser after discussing coronavirus with state premiers

Start: 29 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speak to reporters after Merkel holds a video-conference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise. Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher will also be present.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference will be held after Merkel's 1200gmt video call with the state premiers, which is closed to press.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

