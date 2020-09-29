ADVISORY --FLASH--2150-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/FIGHTS

Armenian and Azeri forces deploy artillery
Start: 29 Sep 2020 07:00 GMT
End: 29 Sep 2020 07:01 GMT
UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, AZERBAIJAN - Armenian and Azeri forces say they deployed heavy artillery in the latest fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Source: ARMENIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AZERBAIJANI DEFENCE MINISTRY
Location: Azerbaijan
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
