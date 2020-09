ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PROTESTS--TIMINGS APPROX/POSSIBLE ONLY

Separatist supporters call for protest in support of Catalan leader

BARCELONA - Separatist supporters called for protest in support of Catalan Regional leader Quim Torra after Spain's Supreme Court on Monday upheld him an 18-month ban from public office on charges of disobedience.

