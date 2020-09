ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/GOVE

UK's Gove says Brexit treaty undercut clauses will remain in bill

Start: 28 Sep 2020 13:10 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2020 13:14 GMT

BRUSSELS - Britain's Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, says that the clauses of the Internal Market Bill that undercut the Withdrawal Treaty would remain, despite a demand from the European Union that London scrap them.

