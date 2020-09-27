ADVISORY YEMEN-SECURITY/PRISONERS-UN

UN envoy for Yemen holds newser following prisoners release talks

GLION - Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, and Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director for the Near and Middle East, International Committee of the Red Cross, announce the outcome from the week-long meeting between delegations from Yemen's warring parties have been meeting on a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases.

