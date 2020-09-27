Domingo 27 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY YEMEN-SECURITY/PRISONERS-UN

Por REUTERSSEP 27
27 de Septiembre de 2020

UN envoy for Yemen holds newser following prisoners release talks

Start: 27 Sep 2020 10:02 GMT

End: 27 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

GLION - Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, and Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director for the Near and Middle East, International Committee of the Red Cross, announce the outcome from the week-long meeting between delegations from Yemen's warring parties have been meeting on a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en CDMX: locatarios del Centro Histórico agonizan tras una vida abiertos

Más de mil comercios en situación de quiebra, no podrán volver a abrir sus puertas
Más de mil comercios en situación de quiebra, no podrán volver a abrir sus puertas
El Leeds de Bielsa buscará una nueva victoria en su visita a Sheffield: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto del Loco se presentará en el Bramall Lane con la misión de lograr los tres puntos ante un rival directo en la lucha por la permanencia
El conjunto del Loco se presentará en el Bramall Lane con la misión de lograr los tres puntos ante un rival directo en la lucha por la permanencia
Armenia decretó la ley marcial por los combates en la frontera con Azerbaiyán

El primer ministro llamó a la población a “estar preparados a defender la patria”, mientras que el presidente azerbaiyano prometió la victoria en los choques con las fuerzas separatistas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj
El primer ministro llamó a la población a “estar preparados a defender la patria”, mientras que el presidente azerbaiyano prometió la victoria en los choques con las fuerzas separatistas armenias en Nagorno Karabaj
Así es el convenio de 63 millones de pesos entre México y EEUU para el combate al COVID-19

El dinero se invertirá en la contratación de personal médico, adquisición de insumos, compra de equipamiento, entre otras cosas
El dinero se invertirá en la contratación de personal médico, adquisición de insumos, compra de equipamiento, entre otras cosas
Coronavirus en México: descendieron 39% las muertes por COVID-19

Además, durante la última semana hubo también un descenso importante para los contagios
Además, durante la última semana hubo también un descenso importante para los contagios
Presuntos feminicidas de Elmy Pacheco fueron detenidos en la alcaldía Benito Juárez

La mujer y el adolescente detenidos habrían sido también las últimas personas que tuvieron contacto con la víctima antes de ser asesinada
La mujer y el adolescente detenidos habrían sido también las últimas personas que tuvieron contacto con la víctima antes de ser asesinada
Las mujeres que amaron al Chapo y pagaron con cárcel su entrega

Estar cerca del fundador del Cártel de Sinaloa e involucrarse sentimentalmente con él, le costó a estar mujeres perder su libertad e incluso la vida
Estar cerca del fundador del Cártel de Sinaloa e involucrarse sentimentalmente con él, le costó a estar mujeres perder su libertad e incluso la vida
Alec Baldwin no quiere tener más hijos

El actor y su esposa declararon que ya no buscarán tener otra hija
El actor y su esposa declararon que ya no buscarán tener otra hija
Ponen nombres de los 43 desaparecidos de Ayotzinapa a calles del Centro Histórico

En el sexto aniversario de la tragedia, un colectivo intervino las nomenclaturas las cuales serán respetadas por las autoridades de la Ciudad de México
En el sexto aniversario de la tragedia, un colectivo intervino las nomenclaturas las cuales serán respetadas por las autoridades de la Ciudad de México
En México, el número de infectados por dengue aumentó a los 11,228

En el mismo periodo, pero de 2019, los números estaban muy por encima con un total de 18,320 casos
En el mismo periodo, pero de 2019, los números estaban muy por encima con un total de 18,320 casos
Meat Loaf, el antirockstar: sufrió bullying por su sobrepeso y convirtió el mote con el que lo humillaban en una marca registrada

Entre la comedia musical y el rock and roll salvaje, el músico y actor que siempre hizo lo que quiso, cumple 73 años de una vida marcada por el talento y los excesos
Entre la comedia musical y el rock and roll salvaje, el músico y actor que siempre hizo lo que quiso, cumple 73 años de una vida marcada por el talento y los excesos
Los ex presidentes del grupo IDEA pidieron a la Corte Penal Internacional que actúe tras el duro informe de la ONU sobre Venezuela

Recordaron que la misión independiente designada por Naciones Unidas describió y documentó “las prácticas sistemáticas de violaciones agravadas de derechos humanos, constitutivas algunas de crímenes de lesa humanidad y como políticas de Estado ejecutadas por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro”
Recordaron que la misión independiente designada por Naciones Unidas describió y documentó “las prácticas sistemáticas de violaciones agravadas de derechos humanos, constitutivas algunas de crímenes de lesa humanidad y como políticas de Estado ejecutadas por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro”
