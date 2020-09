ADVISORY --FLASH--7067-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenian defence ministry releases video of what is said to be destroyed Azerbaijani tanks

ARMENIA - Tensions flared between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

