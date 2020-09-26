Sábado 26 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Por REUTERSSEP 26
26 de Septiembre de 2020

World leaders take part in 75th annual UNGA

Start: 26 Sep 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2020 13:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

India

Mauritius

Andorra

United Kingdom

Bangladesh

Fiji

Malaysia

Cambodia

Norway

Grenada

Solomon Islands

Jamaica

Samoa

Lesotho

Sweden

Tonga

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Lao People's Republic

Belgium

-----------------------------------------------------

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Montenegro

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

Bahamas

Sudan

Vanuatu

Syrian Arab Republic

Singapore

Senegal

Liechtenstein

Austria

Belarus

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL (VARIOUS)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Probablemente sí fallamos”: Omar García Harfuch describió los errores de la SSC en el atentado del CJNG en su contra

“Probablemente sí fallamos”: Omar García Harfuch describió los errores de la SSC en el atentado del CJNG en su contra

Senadores de EEUU pidieron a Netflix que reconsidere su intención de apartar una novela china que difunde “propaganda” del Partido Comunista

Senadores de EEUU pidieron a Netflix que reconsidere su intención de apartar una novela china que difunde “propaganda” del Partido Comunista

Cinco personas fueron detenidas en Venezuela en protestas contra deficientes servicios públicos

Cinco personas fueron detenidas en Venezuela en protestas contra deficientes servicios públicos

Exigen justicia por el asesinato de Óscar Eyraud Adams, activista defensor del agua, en Tecate, Baja California

Exigen justicia por el asesinato de Óscar Eyraud Adams, activista defensor del agua, en Tecate, Baja California

La OMS alertó sobre una posible escasez de vacunas contra la gripe a nivel mundial

La OMS alertó sobre una posible escasez de vacunas contra la gripe a nivel mundial

Lenin Moreno vetó el proyecto de ley que despenalizaba el aborto de emergencia en Ecuador por “imprecisiones”

Lenin Moreno vetó el proyecto de ley que despenalizaba el aborto de emergencia en Ecuador por “imprecisiones”

EEUU superó los siete millones de casos de coronavirus y Fauci mostró preocupación por la llegada del otoño

EEUU superó los siete millones de casos de coronavirus y Fauci mostró preocupación por la llegada del otoño

Sopas instantáneas o frijoles, qué comían Los Zetas en sus campamentos

Sopas instantáneas o frijoles, qué comían Los Zetas en sus campamentos

Corea del Sur exigirá a Pyongyang que siga investigando el asesinato de un surcoreano

Corea del Sur exigirá a Pyongyang que siga investigando el asesinato de un surcoreano

Cuando la CIA elogiaba al filósofo Michel Foucault por considerarlo funcional al sistema

Cuando la CIA elogiaba al filósofo Michel Foucault por considerarlo funcional al sistema

Un televisor de tubo dejaba todas las mañanas sin internet a un pueblo en el Reino Unido

Un televisor de tubo dejaba todas las mañanas sin internet a un pueblo en el Reino Unido

La tragedia del Challenger, la dramática vida de Serena Williams y el flagelo de las redes: la lista de los mejores documentales para disfrutar y aprender

La tragedia del Challenger, la dramática vida de Serena Williams y el flagelo de las redes: la lista de los mejores documentales para disfrutar y aprender

