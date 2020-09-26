ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

World leaders take part in 75th annual UNGA

Start: 26 Sep 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2020 13:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

India

Mauritius

Andorra

United Kingdom

Bangladesh

Fiji

Malaysia

Cambodia

Norway

Grenada

Solomon Islands

Jamaica

Samoa

Lesotho

Sweden

Tonga

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Lao People's Republic

Belgium

-----------------------------------------------------

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Montenegro

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago

Bahamas

Sudan

Vanuatu

Syrian Arab Republic

Singapore

Senegal

Liechtenstein

Austria

Belarus

