ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

World leaders take part in 75th annual UNGA
Start: 26 Sep 2020 12:45 GMT
End: 26 Sep 2020 13:45 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.
------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):
1300GMT Morning session begins
India
Mauritius
Andorra
United Kingdom
Bangladesh
Fiji
Malaysia
Cambodia
Norway
Grenada
Solomon Islands
Jamaica
Samoa
Lesotho
Sweden
Tonga
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Lao People's Republic
Belgium
-----------------------------------------------------
1900GMT Afternoon session begins
Montenegro
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Trinidad and Tobago
Bahamas
Sudan
Vanuatu
Syrian Arab Republic
Singapore
Senegal
Liechtenstein
Austria
Belarus
