ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ --UPDATED SCHEDULE

World leaders take part in 75th annual UNGA

Start: 26 Sep 2020 12:50 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2020 13:50 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATED SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Andorra Head of Government Xavier Espot Zamora

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin

Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi

Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

Lao People's Republic Thongloun Sisoulith

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Michael Chastanet

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Adam Hamdok

Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman

Cabo Verde Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva

Morocco Head of Government Saad-Eddine El Othmani

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay

Syrian Arab Republic

Singapore

Senegal

Liechtenstein

Austria

Belarus

